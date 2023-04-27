Eagles Rally for 3-2 Win Over Firebirds, Even Series at 1-1

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado erased a 2-1 deficit to rally for a 3-2 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game Two of the Pacific Division Semifinals on Thursday, evening the series at one game apiece. Defenseman Josh Jacobs netted the game-tying goal with two seconds left in the second period, while forward Mikhail Maltsev tucked home the winner with 4:00 remaining in the contest to complete the comeback. Jacobs and forward Cedric Pare each notched a goal and an assist in the winning effort, as goaltender Jonas Johansson stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced to earn his first victory of the postseason.

Colorado would flip the script on a Coachella Valley power play when Pare intercepted a pass at center ice and flew through the left-wing circle before burying a wrister to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 14:34 mark of the first period.

Later in the power play, Firebirds defenseman Ryker Evans would snap a shot from the blue line that would find the back of the net. The goal was initially waived off by the referee after what appeared to be contact between Max McCormick and Johansson. After discussion between the four officials the goal was awarded, tying the game at 1-1 with 4:12 remaining in the opening frame.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, Coachella Valley would snag its first lead of the night when forward Luke Henman lifted a shot from the left side of the crease past Johansson, putting the Firebirds on top 2-1 at the 13:21 mark.

As time wound down in the middle frame, Colorado would generate an equalizer when defenseman Josh Jacobs snapped home a wrister from the left-wing circle with only two seconds remaining, squaring the score at 2-2.

Eagles forward Alex Galchenyuk would be slapped with a four-minute, double-minor for high-sticking at the 8:45 mark of the third period, but Colorado's penalty kill would rise to the occasion to keep the game knotted 2-2 in the final minutes of the contest.

With the game moving toward its latter stages, Maltsev would track down a rebound at the top of the crease and tuck it through the legs of goalie Joey Daccord to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead with 4:00 remaining in the contest.

The Firebirds would then pull Daccord in favor of the extra attacker, but a penalty for too many men on the ice would halt the effort, allowing Colorado to hold on for the 3-2 victory.

Daccord suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 38 shots, as the Eagles finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue their Pacific Division Semifinal matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds with Game Three of the best-of-five series on Sunday, April 30th at 4:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Tickets for all home playoff games are on sale now. You can find more information by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

