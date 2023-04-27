Wolf Pack Sign Maxim Barbashev to ATO, Rangers Reassign Ryder Korczak to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Maxim Barbashev to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

In addition, the Rangers have reassigned forward Ryder Korczak to the Wolf Pack from the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL.

Barbashev, 19, appeared in 67 regular season games with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats this season. He set new career-highs in goals (32), assists (33), and points (65). He finished second on the club in goal scoring, and fourth in points. In 12 playoff games, Barbashev tacked on eight points (4 g, 4 a).

The 6'1", 176 pound forward was named to the QMJHL's 'All-Rookie Team' following the 2021-22 season. He scored 42 points (15 g, 27 a) in his first full season in North America.

The native of Moscow, Russia, was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round, 161st overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Korczak, 20, scored 69 points (28 g, 41 a) in 48 games with the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors this season. He tacked on eleven points (3 g, 8 a) in ten playoff games with the club. The 5'11", 171 pound forward also appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack earlier this season, making his AHL debut on October 23rd against the Bridgeport Islanders.

The native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, has scored 246 career points (82 g, 164 a) in 248 WHL games with the Warriors and Calgary Hitmen. Despite playing in only 48 games, he finished fourth on the club in goals, assists, and points during the 2022-23 season.

Korczak was selected in the third round, 75th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack continue the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs this Friday, April 28th, when they visit the Providence Bruins for Game One of their Atlantic Division Semifinals best-of-five series. The series shifts back to Hartford for Game Three on Wednesday, May 3rd, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, and for the full series schedule, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

