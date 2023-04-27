Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Tristan Allard to AHL Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Tristan Allard to a two-year AHL contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Allard will report to the Crunch on an ATO for the remainder of the season.

Allard, 20, skated in 68 games with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL this season tallying a team-leading 77 points. His 50 assists were also first on the team, while his 27 goals ranked him third.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward has tallied 113 points (42g, 71a) in 164 career QMJHL games with Rouyn-Noranda and the Gatineau Olympiques from 2020 to 2023.

