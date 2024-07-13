Watch Chourio and Velazquez in the MLB Futres Game on MLB Network

July 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







Ralphy Velazquez and Jaison Chourio are set to partake in the MLB All-Star Futures Game at 4 p.m. EST at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The game will be featured on MLB Network as Chourio gets the start in Left Field for the American League team. Velazquez will come off the bench for the game.

The game will be played as a seven-inning game with the top prospects in baseball squaring off as part of the All-Star festivities. For Lynchburg, Chourio and Velazquez are the team's first representatives in the game since Nolan Jones appeared in the 2019 rendition of the game.

Chourio, ranked #3 in the Cleveland Guardians organization according to MLB Pipeline, has been a staple in the heart of the order for the Hillcats. His brother, Jackson, played in the game each of the last two seasons.

Velazquez, the Guardians fourth ranked prospect, has already made a name for himself in Lynchburg as the team's best power threat. He was drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft and made his professional debut in the Arizona Complex League later that summer.

Following the game, the two players will head on their All-Star Break a day early as the Hillcats wrap up their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.