Déjà Vu All Over Again: FXBG Sweeps Twin Bill

July 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Nats swept their second doubleheader of the week against the Carolina Mudcats, winning game one 5-2 and taking the second tilt 5-0. FXBG is 16-4 (51-35) after taking both games today, and the 'Cats are 8-11 (49-35).

Carolina got on the board first in game one, with an RBI single in the second inning, and a solo home run in the third.

But in the home half of the third inning, Elijah Green hammered his own solo blast to cut the deficit to 2-1 Mudcats. And then one inning later, Marcus Brown tied things up with another home run.

The power surge continued in the fifth, as Pimentel smacked an RBI single to right field, and Sammy Infante doubled down the line to put the Freddies in front 4-2. Then in the sixth inning, John McHenry executed a perfect safety squeeze play to make it 5-2 Fredericksburg.

Samuel Vasquez closed things out with a scoreless seventh, earning his sixth save of a 5-2 FredNat win. Travis Sthele (4-6) earned the win, and Josh Knoth (3-5) suffered the loss.

In game two, neither offense could get on track early. Bishop Letson retired the first 12 FredNats he faced, while Bryan Polanco kept Carolina scoreless through four frames as well.

But in the fifth, Brandon Pimentel hammered a ball to the center field wall that Yhoswar Garcia lost in the lights. It was ruled a triple, aided by an E6 on the relay which allowed Pimmy to circle the bases for the first run of the night. Later in the frame, Nate Ochoa hustled to beat out a potential inning-ending double play, allowing Sammy Infante to score from third base.

Carolina wound up costing themselves a pair of runs on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, before Pimentel connected on his sixth home run of the year to put the Nats up 5-0.

That was plenty of cushion for Merrick Baldo, who closed out a 5-0 win. Bryan Polanco (7-2) secured the win, and Letson (1-4) took a hard luck loss.

In the series finale, Austin Amaral (2-1, 5.06) takes the ball against Josh Timmerman (4-0, 4.19) for a 1:35 Sunday start.

