Columbia Falls in Walk-Off Fashion in Charleston

July 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies got three hits from Austin Charles and three scoreless frames in relief from Ben Hernandez, but it wasn't enough as Columbia fell 5-4 in walk-off fashion to the Charleston RiverDogs Saturday at Joe Riley Park.

Odalys Pegeuro reached on a fielder's choice with one out before stealing second and third to set the table for Enzo Paulino. Paulino grounded out to second, but it was good enough to score Peguero to win the game for Charleston in the bottom of the ninth.

The Fireflies bullpen had gone 4.2 innings without allowing a run. First, Ben Hernandez worked three, one-hit frames and then Elvis Novas (L, 0-1) worked a scoreless eighth before allowing the run in the ninth.

The RiverDogs knotted things back up in the bottom of the fifth. Enzo Paulino lifted his first homer of the season to right to make the score 4-2. After Ricardo Gonzalez was hit by a pitch, Narciso Polanco smashed his own homer to tie the game 4-4.

Mauricio Veliz left the game with a no decision. Columbia's starter went four frames, allowing as many runs, only three of which were earned. It was Veliz's longest start since coming off the Injured List earlier this season.

Columbia broke through in the top of the fourth inning. Austin Charles kicked-off the inning with a lead-off triple before coming around on a Hyungchan Um base knock to tie the game 1-1. Later, Aldrin Lucas drove a single up the middle to score Derlin Figueroa. On the play, right fielder Jhon Diaz had a throwing error that allowed Um to score to push Columbia in front 3-1.

Charles kept things going in the fifth. The righty roped a two out double off the scoreboard in right before coming around on a Figueroa two bagger to advance the score to 4-1.

The RiverDogs broke open the score column in the bottom of the first inning. With Narciso Polanco at third base and Adrian Santana at first, the speedster took off to steal second. On the steal, Columbia's catcher Blake Mitchell threw the ball into center field, allowing Polanco to score to make it a 1-0 game.

Columbia closes out their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at Joe Riley Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Logan Martin (1-3, 4.35 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Santiago Suarez (5-5, 4.25 ERA).

