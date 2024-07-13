Shorebirds Swept by Hillcats in Doubleheader
July 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (31-54, 8-12) were swept by the Lynchburg Hillcats (48-38, 11-9) in Saturday's doubleheader, falling 5-1 in game one and 8-2 in game two.
GAME 1
The Hillcats grabbed the early lead in the first on a two-out, RBI single by Rafael Ramirez Jr. to score Tommy Hawke from second base, making it 1-0 Lynchburg.
They extended their lead to 2-0 in the fourth as a wild pitch with the bases-loaded scored Rafael Ramirez Jr. from third.
Delmarva cut the deficit in half in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Braylin Tavera that plated Alfredo Velasquez, pulling the Shorebirds within a 2-1 margin.
However, Lynchburg pulled away in the bottom of the fifth as they scored three runs on an RBI triple by Wuilfredo Antunez, a run-scoring double by Esteban Gonzalez, and a wild pitch gave the Hillcats their largest lead at 5-1.
The Hillcats kept the Shorebirds off the board in the final two innings to complete a 5-1 over Delmarva.
Deretd Parra (2-0) earned the win in relief with Juan Rojas (1-4) taking the loss as the starter for the Shorebirds.
Game 1 Box Score
GAME 2
Lynchburg took the lead in the opening inning for the second-straight game with an RBI groundout by Rafael Ramirez Jr. putting the Hillcats in front 1-0.
The Shorebirds fell behind 2-0 in the third on a single by Jose Pastrano that scored Rafael Ramirez Jr. from second base.
In the fourth, Tommy Hawke stole home to sneak a third run across for the Hillcats, growing their advantage to 3-0.
The lead ballooned for Lynchburg in the sixth as they plated five runs on a bases-clearing double by Christian Knapczyk, an RBI double by Wuilfredo Antunez, and a sacrifice fly by Rafael Ramirez Jr. to put Delmarva behind 8-0.
The Shorebirds produced a pair of runs in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Braylin Tavera and a wild pitch that scored Cole Urman. Ultimately it was not enough as the Shorebirds would fall 8-2, giving the Hillcats a sweep of the doubleheader.
Starting pitcher Yorman Gomez (6-2) earned the win for Lynchburg with Jacob Cravey (0-7) suffering the loss for the Shorebirds. Joshua Harlow (5) was awarded the save.
Delmarva looks to earn a series split and go into the all-star break with a victory on Sunday as they send Nestor German to the mound to face Jackson Humphries. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.
