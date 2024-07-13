Mudcats Swept in Doubleheader

July 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Fredericksburg Nationals swept the Carolina Mudcats 5-2 and 5-0 on Saturday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

In game one:

Fredericksburg (49-35, 15-4 second half) overcame an early deficit scoring in four consecutive innings highlighted by a two-run fifth inning.

In that fifth frame, Sammy Infante doubled to plate a run and add to the lead.

Carolina (49-34 overall, 8-10 second half) took a short-lived lead on a Yhoswar Garcia single before Fredericksburg came back for the 5-2 win.

In game two:

Fredericksburg (50-35 overall, 16-4 second half) scored three times in the sixth inning on the strength of a Brandon Pimemtel home run, his sixth of the year to give the Nationals a 5-0 advantage.

Carolina (49-35, 8-11 second half) only managed two hits in the game.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. Carolina will be back in action at Five County Stadium after the All-Star break on Friday, July 19.

