All Woodpeckers in Augusta After Nine-Run First Inning

July 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (39-47, 10-10) ran away with Saturday night's ballgame at SRP Park before the Augusta GreenJackets (35-49, 8-11) could even step to the plate, scoring nine runs in the top of the first inning en route to an 11-3 final.

Augusta starting pitcher Adam Shoemaker (L, 2-4) unraveled from the very first pitch, loading up the bases three batters in on two walks and a hit by pitch. Fayetteville stood and watched as 14 of the lefties' first 15 pitches missed the zone.

With the bases instantly jammed, Nehomar Ochoa started the scoring with a walk, Xavier Casserilla brought home a run on a hit by pitch, Cesar Hernandez connected for a two-run double, then Chase Jaworsky struck for an RBI single and it was quickly 5-0 seven batters into the game. Shoemaker managed to strike out Victor Diaz, but followed with two more walks that made it 6-0 and was yanked after one third of an inning.

Tyree Thompson entered from the bullpen and allowed all three inherited runners to score on a double from Jancel Villarroel and Kenni Gomez sacrifice fly for the 9-zip advantage.

Jackson Nezuh (W, 7-4) pitched pressure free with the mass of run support behind him, completing five innings and striking out eight GreenJackets. Nezuh became the first pitcher in the Carolina League to surpass the 100 strikeout mark and currently leads the circuit with 105 on the season.

Thompson did not allow a run over 4.2 innings and helped stabilize Augusta's pitching woes. Rolando Gutierez took over in the sixth and allowed a pair of runs in the seventh inning on a Victor Diaz RBI single and Alberto Hernandez sacrifice fly.

Wilmy Sanchez fired three innings of one-run ball behind Nezuh and Abel Mercedes closed down the game with a scorless ninth, striking out three and standing the bases loaded to cap the 11-3 final.

The road series in North Augusta concludes on Sunday evening at 5:05 PM. Minor League Baseball will take a four-day break Monday-Thursday corresponding with the MLB All-Star Break. Fayetteville returns home to Segra Stadium on Friday, July 19th for a three-game series hosting the Charleston RiverDogs.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.