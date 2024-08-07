Washington's Big Performance Propels Revs to Comeback Win

(Hagerstown, Md.): David Washington homered and ripped a game-tying two-run single in the seventh, keying a comeback win for the York Revolution, 6-5 over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Wednesday night at Meritus Park.

York trailed early as the Boxcars built a 3-0 lead out of the gates. Blake Berry singled up the middle with two outs in the first to drive in the first two runs, and Cito Culver singled home another with two outs in the second.

Boxcars starter Parker Markel retired his first nine batters faced on the night, but Washington provided the Revs' first hit with two outs in the fourth, launching a solo homer to right center to get York on the board on Washington's 26th of the year and 95th of his Atlantic League career.

Joe Perez singled and Jacob Rhinesmith walked to keep the fourth inning rally going, and Zander Wiel ripped an RBI single to left to bring York within 3-2.

Game flow trended in the wrong direction as Hagerstown answered right back with two of their own, squelching the Revs' momentum. Demetrius Moorer's RBI ground out and Culver's two-out RBI double to right center built the Boxcars' lead back to three at 5-2.

Revs starter Aaron Fletcher finished strong with a six-pitch fifth inning in his no-decision, while Nelvin Correa (2-1) was first in from the bullpen with a scoreless sixth.

York's offense awoke in the seventh, beginning with Michael Berglund's leadoff single to right and a walk drawn by Alerick Soularie. With one out, Rudy Martin Jr walked to load the bases, and Matt McDermott laid off a close 3-2 offering from reliever Rodolfo Sanchez (1-1) to force in a run, bringing York within 5-3.

Hagerstown called on lefty Jose Lopez to face Washington who came through with a clutch game-tying two-run single to center, drawing the Revs even at 5-5. McDermott scored the eventual winning run, getting a great read from third on a two-out wild pitch and sprinting home for a 6-5 lead.

The Revs bullpen took over from there as Matt Turner struck out the final two in a perfect seventh and Aaron Holiday stranded a pair in the eighth.

Brett Schulze picked up his sixth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, securing the Revs' 60th victory of the season and another series win.

The Revs will go for a sweep on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as Jon Olsen (8-1, 3.26) faces off with Mike Kickham (5-9, 5.23). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Notes: Washington's 26 home runs are tied with Nellie Rodriguez (2022) for fourth most in a season in Revs history while he is now just five shy of becoming the 13th in league history to 100 home runs. It was his first long ball since a two-homer game on July 20 vs Lexington. Martin Jr added to his league lead and Revs record with his 61st steal of the year in the fifth inning but was caught stealing for just the second time all season when he overslid second base the inning before, ending his Revs record streak of 37 consecutive successful attempts. Holiday's scoreless outing was his 14th in 15 appearances with York. The Revs match a club record at 31 games above .500, now 60-29. At 17-9 in the second half, the Revs are one game back of Lancaster for first place in the North Division. York improves to 32-13 on the road, having won 12 of the last 14 road contests. The Revs are now 22-5-2 in series this year and have won 14 of their 16 road series. They improve to 12-3 against the Boxcars including a 5-0 mark at Meritus Park and have won eight straight head-to-head, tying a franchise record for most consecutive wins against one opponent in a season series, matched earlier this year against Lancaster.

