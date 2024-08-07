Revs Squash Cars in Rain-Shortened Opener

(Hagerstown, MD): The York Revolution squashed the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 10-1 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night at Meritus Park. The game was delayed in the top of the seventh inning due to rain and persistent lightning and was finally called after a lengthy delay.

Returning to the field for the first time since Friday night, York reached base four times in the first inning on a pair of walks and two hit by pitches, but Hagerstown starter Yeudy Garcia escaped thanks to a double play earlier in the inning despite throwing 30 pitches, only 14 of which were strikes.

York broke through in the top of the second as new addition Alerick Soularie, signed earlier in the day, belted an opposite field two-run homer to right becoming the sixth player in Revs history to homer in his first plate appearance with the team and the first since 2019.

The Revs kept the pressure on in the third as Zander Wiel took a leadoff walk and Jacob Rhinesmith drilled a double down the right field line. Alfredo Reyes singled through the right side to plate Wiel, and Michael Berglund added a sac fly to center to make it 4-0.

Hagerstown got on the board on an RBI single to center by Welington Dotel with two outs in the bottom of the third, but that was the only run allowed by Revs starter Ethan Lindow (10-4) who retired his final 10 batters of the night, striking out the side in the sixth.

The Revs continued to pile on offensively, scoring twice more in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.

Berglund ripped an RBI single to right and later scored on a throwing error in the fifth.

David Washington cracked an RBI double to right center for a run in the sixth, and the Revs picked up one more when Reyes and Wiel pulled off a double steal with Wiel coming in from third base to go up 8-1.

Play continued in the seventh despite persistent heavy rain and widespread lightning in the area. McDermott beat out an RBI infield single and Wiel legged out an attempted double play turn to drive in a run as the offense reached double digits on the night. Play was finally halted shortly after with the game eventually ruled final.

Notes: York moves back to 30 games above .500 at 59-29 on the season including a league-best 31-13 road mark. They are now 42-18 against the North Division including an 11-3 mark against Hagerstown (4-0 at Meritus Park) having won seven straight head-to-head. The Revs improve to 16-9 in the second half, half a game behind Lancaster for first place in the North Division. Lindow's win is his eighth straight, tied for the second longest winning streak by a pitcher in Revs history (Corey Thurman, 2012), one shy of matching a club record set by Mitch Atkins in 2019; his 10 wins are tied for the league lead overall. York leadoff batters reached safely in every inning including via walks in five of the seven innings; in six of the seven innings, they had at least the first two batters reach safely. In addition to becoming the sixth in Revs history and first since Emmanuel Marrero (2019) to homer in his first plate appearance with the Revs, Soularie becomes the 14th in Revs history and third this season (Matt McDermott, David Washington) to go yard in his first Revs game as well as the 17th in Revs history and fourth this year (McDermott, Washington, Ciaran Devenney) to go yard for his first Revs hit. York will go for a 14th road series win in 16 tries on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as LHP Aaron Fletcher faces RHP Parker Markel. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.

