Battle of the Badges at Truist Point on September 7

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point will host the fifth annual Battle of the Badges charity softball game between the High Point Police Department and the High Point Fire Department on Saturday, September 7. Game time is set for 3:30 p.m. with the gates opening at 3:00. The charity game will be followed by the High Point Rockers hosting the Lexington Legends at 6:35 p.m..

Tickets are on sale now for $10 and are available for purchase at www.HighPointRockers.com and at the Truist Point Box Office at 303 Gatewood Ave.

Following the softball game, the Rockers will take on the Legends at 6:35 p.m. Fans who purchased a ticket to the softball game will be able to redeem that ticket for a Rockers ticket. Those tickets will be valid on September 7 or September 8.

Proceeds from the Battle of the Badges will benefit the High Point Police Department's Angels in Blue and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The last two Battle of the Badges events have raised nearly $25,000 for the two charities. The series stands at 2-2 with the Police winning twice and the Fire Department also claiming a pair of wins.

