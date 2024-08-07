Ducks and Ferryhawks Split Wednesday's Twin Bill

(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks split a single admission doubleheader with the Staten Island FerryHawks on Wednesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, taking game one 7-1 before dropping game two 5-2.

Ryan McBroom got the Ducks on the scoreboard first in game one with a first inning sacrifice fly to left field. JC Encarnacion added a sac fly to right in the second, doubling the Ducks lead to two. RBI singles by Aaron Antonini and Zach Racusin off FerryHawks starter Noe Toribio in the third doubled Long Island's advantage once again to 4-0.

Staten Island grabbed a run in the fourth inning on Roldani Baldwin's RBI single to left field off Ducks starter Mike Montgomery. However, Taylor Kohlwey drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the frame, making it 5-1 Ducks. Bases loaded walks by Antonini and Alexis Pantoja in the bottom of the sixth rounded out the scoring.

Montgomery (5-4) earned the win, tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out three. Toribio (1-1) took the loss, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks in three innings with four strikeouts. Antonini led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs and a run.

Both teams traded zeroes in game two until the top of the fifth inning when the FerryHawks scored three runs against Ducks starter Daniel Corcino. Nate Scantlin's RBI single to center field and Luis Castro's two-run single to left did the damage. The Ducks answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on Kole Kaler's sac fly to center off FerryHawks starter Taylor Lepard.

Staten Island added two runs in the sixth on Kyle Dernedde's RBI single and a run-scoring wild pitch increased the visitors' lead to 5-1. McBroom's RBI single to left in the bottom of the sixth closed the gap to three, but the Ducks were unable to pull even.

Lepard (1-8) collected the win, tossing five innings of one-run ball, yielding one hit and three walks while striking out three. Corcino (5-7) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on five hits and three walks in five innings with four strikeouts. Brian McKenna earned his fourth save of the season with a scoreless seventh inning.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of SCOPE Education Services. It's a Tex's Chicken & Burgers Thursday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Tex's Chicken & Burgers as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Thirsty Thursday, and fans can enjoy a buy one, get one half-price offer on all EBBS craft beer during the game. The Duck Club restaurant and bar will be open for all fans to enjoy as well. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (6-3, 4.58) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Mike Shawaryn (5-7, 6.43).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

