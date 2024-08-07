High Point Edges Gastonia, 5-4

GASTONIA, N.C. - The High Point Rockers overcame an early 2-0 deficit and withstood a late Gastonia rally to defeat the Baseball Club 5-4 on Wednesday night at CaroMont Health Park.

It was High Point's fifth win in its last seven meetings with Gastonia.

The win keeps the Rockers (17-10) in second place in the Atlantic League's South Division, 1.5 games behind Charleston (18-8) which blasted Lexington 12-4 on Wednesday. Gastonia (16-12) is in third place, trailing the Rockers by 1.5 games.

Gastonia's Jake Gatewood gave the Baseball Club a 2-0 lead in the first when he homered with Clint Coulter aboard off Rockers starter Derrick Adams (W, 1-0).

The Rockers exploded for five runs in the top of the second. Quincy Nieporte led off the frame with a solo homer off Gastonia starter Harrison Francis (L, 1-2). Michael Martinez and Trey Martin each drew a walk which allowed Brian Parreira to drive in Martinez from second with a single to left. D.J. Burt then doubled to right to score Martin and Parreira before Martin Figueroa grounded out to score Burt and give the Rockers a 5-2 cushion.

Adams settled down and allowed only a double and a walk over his final four innings before exiting after the fifth. Adams allowed three hits and struck out three in his Rockers debut.

Jacob Edwards and Kyle Halbohn each threw a scoreless inning. Gastonia touched Zach Vennaro for a pair of runs in the eighth, putting runners at second and third following a hit batter, a single and a wild pitch. A pair of infield ground outs plated two runs but Will Carter pitched around a single and a walk in the ninth to earn his first save of the season.

Nieporte finished the night with three hits and an RBI while Burt and Parreira each claimed a pair of hits. The Rockers pitching staff held Gastonia to just six hits while walking three and striking out six.

Game Three of the series is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start Thursday at CaroMont Health Park. Rockers fans should check the club's social media channels for weather updates and game status during the day on Thursday.

NOTES: The Rockers signed LHP Derrick Adams to start Wednesday night's game at Gastonia. The lefty spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Charleston Dirty Birds... High Point currently has five pitchers on the injured list including starters Taylor Guerrieri, Neil Ramirez, Stephen Ridings, and Cooper Casad and reliever Braeden Ogle... Quincy Nieporte, who spent nine games with the Rockers at the end of the 2021 season before having his contract purchased by the Detroit Tigers, has gone five-for-nine in his first two games back with the Rockers.

