Dirty Birds Down Legends

August 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Charleston Dirty Birds easily beat the Lexington Legends 13-3 on Tuesday, in a game that showcased Charleston's offensive firepower and solid pitching.

Charleston started strong, scoring in the first inning and adding three more runs in the fourth. Lexington's starter, Matt Reitz, struggled, giving up six runs over 4.1 innings. Charleston's Joseph Rosa led the offensive charge, going 3-for-3 with a home run, an RBI, and three runs scored. Kole Cottam drove in one of Lexington's runs with a single in the fifth inning. Matt Bottcher extended his hit streak to 16 games with a single in the fourth.

Charleston blew the game open in the sixth inning with a six-run explosion. Jared Carr had a standout performance, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Keon Barnum also had a significant impact, hitting a two-run double.

On the pitching side, Charleston's Adrian Almeida earned the win, pitching six innings and allowing just four hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out six. Their bullpen was just as effective, with Brayan Quillens and Gerald Ogando combining for three hitless innings to close out the game.

Lexington's offensive highlights were few and far between. Korry Howell managed to hit a solo home run, his sixth of the season. The Legends' bullpen had a rough outing, particularly after Reitz exited. Clinton Hollon and Jett Lodes struggled to contain Charleston's hitters, allowing a combined six runs in just over an inning of work.

The game saw a high level of activity on the bases, with several stolen bases. Charleston's aggressive base running paid off as they consistently put pressure on Lexington's defense.

The series continues tomorrow as the Dirty Birds host the Legends for game two of the series at 12:05 PM. The Legends will return to Legends Field on Friday, August 9th to take on the Lancaster Stormers in a three game weekend series, and you can get your tickets now a LexingtonLegends.com.

