Dirty Birds Dominate Legends

August 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







In a dominant display, the Charleston Dirty Birds soared to a 12-4 victory over the Lexington Legends. The win highlighted Charleston's offensive prowess and pitching, pushing them further ahead in the standings.

After falling behind early, Charleston quickly found their stride. Joseph Rosa sparked the offense, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the third inning, his sixth of the season. Keon Barnum continued his impressive campaign, launching a three-run shot, his 27th, as part of a six-run outburst in the fourth inning.

Charleston's attack didn't stop there. Willy Garcia had a breakout game, going 2-for-3 and driving in three runs, including his first home run of the season. Juan Santana added to the offensive onslaught, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

On the mound, David Lebron earned his fifth win of the season, pitching five solid innings. He allowed just three hits and two runs while striking out two. Lebron's only blemish came from Brady Whalen's solo shot in the first, his ninth homer of the season. The bullpen was equally effective, with Edison Suriel and Seth Nightingale combining to allow only two runs over the final four innings, ensuring Lexington couldn't mount a comeback.

Lexington's pitching woes continued as starter Justin Miller struggled mightily, surrendering nine runs over 4.2 innings. Despite a brief respite from Victor Capellan, who pitched a scoreless inning and a third, the Legends' bullpen couldn't contain Charleston's bats. Miller's ERA ballooned to 7.79 as Charleston capitalized on nearly every opportunity.

The Legends managed to push across runs in the first, third, eighth, and ninth innings, but it was too little, too late. Brady Whalen led the way for Lexington, going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Kole Cottam and Matt Bottcher added RBIs of their own, with Bottcher extending his hit streak to 16 games.

Charleston's aggressive baserunning was also on display, with both Tilman Pugh and Jared Carr swiping bags, increasing their stolen base totals to 17 and 43, respectively.

With the win, Charleston continues to solidify its position, showcasing a balanced attack and steady pitching that could make them a formidable opponent as the season progresses. Lexington, meanwhile, will need to find answers quickly if they hope to turn their season around.

The series continues tomorrow as the Dirty Birds host the Legends for game two of the series at 12:05 PM. The Legends will return to Legends Field on Friday, August 9th to take on the Lancaster Stormers in a three game weekend series, and you can get your tickets now a LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.