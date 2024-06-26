Washington Spirit's Casey Krueger and Trinity Rodman Named to United States' 18-Player Roster for Olympics

June 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Defender Casey Krueger and forward Trinity Rodman have been named to the U.S. Women's National Team's (USWNT) final 18-player roster for the 2024 Olympic Games, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Joining them in Paris will be midfielders Croix Bethune and Hal Hershfelt, who have been named alternates for the team and will serve to replace any unavailable players. Defender Kate Wiesner also received a nod to join the team for its pre-Olympic camp in early July. She will train with the side through its July 16 match at Audi Field before rejoining the Spirit for next month's NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

All five Spirit players set to report to USWNT duty next month were called up during the late May/early June FIFA window, with Hershfelt, Krueger and Rodman being then named to the roster while Bethune and Wiesner joined as training players.

Among the five Spirit players earning the call-up, Krueger is the most capped at the senior international level with 49 appearances for the United States, tallying five assists across those caps. Rodman follows with 38 appearances, having totaled seven goals and eight assists at the senior international level. Bethune, Hershfelt and Wiesner have all yet to make their debuts for the USWNT.

Rodman was also named to the United States' 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup roster last summer, competing with the team in New Zealand and Australia. Krueger is earning her seventh consecutive call-up, having been named to the USWNT roster during the September, October, and November international windows in 2023 as well as the Concacaf W Gold Cup, SheBelieves Cup, and June friendly rosters in 2024.

The U.S. will face Mexico and Costa Rice in two friendlies next month, the side's final contests before heading to Paris for the Olympics. First, the team will play at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Saturday, July 13 against Mexico before heading south to the nation's capital for its Olympic Send-Off Match, presented by Coca-Cola at Audi Field on Tuesday, July 16 against Costa Rica. The Spirit's home field will host its first USWNT match since September 2022.

A breakdown of the USWNT's July 2024 friendly matches is listed below:

- vs Mexico, Saturday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT (Red Bull Arena)

- vs Costa Rica, Tuesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. EDT (Audi Field)

The USWNT's Group Stage schedule at this summer's Olympic Games can be found below:

- vs Zambia, Thursday, July 25 at 9 p.m. EDT (Stade de Nice)

- vs Germany, Sunday, July 28 at 9 p.m. EDT (Stade de Marseille)

- vs Australia, Wednesday, July 31 at 7 p.m. EDT (Stade de Marseille)

