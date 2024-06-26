Courage Goalkeeper Casey Murphy Named to United States Olympic Roster

June 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy has been named to Emma Hayes' 18-player United States Women's National Team roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. This is the first Olympics for the 28-year-old with 19 international senior caps.

Murphy is one of two goalkeepers on the roster, joining Alyssa Naeher. Murphy has 15 clean sheets in 19 appearances at the international level, showcasing supreme shot-stopping ability with three big saves in a 3-0 win over South Korea earlier this month. She was a member of the 2023 Women's World Cup roster and the starting keeper for the U.S. U-20 World Cup team in 2016, leading the tournament in saves.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team will come together for the first time on July 8 in Murphy's home state of New Jersey in preparation to face Mexico on July 13 (3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock) at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J in the Impact 99 Legacy Match, presented by New York Life. The USA will then head to the nation's capital for the 2024 Send-Off Match, presented by Coca-Cola, on July 16 against Costa Rica at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock).

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the eighth Olympic Games to feature women's soccer, the U.S. will open Group B play on July 25 - one day before the Opening Ceremonies - against Zambia (9 p.m. local / 3 p.m. ET) at Stade de Nice in Nice. The Americans will then play Germany on July 28 (9 p.m. local / 3 p.m. ET) at Marseille's Stade de Marseille in their second match and finish group play against Australia on July 31 (7 p.m. local / 1 p.m. ET), also in Marseille. Located in the south of France, Nice is nearly 600 miles from Paris near France's border with Monaco and Italy. Marseille, located 125 miles west of Nice, is the second-largest city in France.

Murphy has played every minute of the 2024 regular season for the Courage, starting all 14 fixtures. She's made 41 saves on 56 shots on target for a 71.4% save percentage. Her 15 goals allowed are nearly two full goals lower than her expected goals against. She became the club's all-time leader in goalkeeper wins with her 30th as a member of the Courage last Sunday against Chicago.

Last season, Murphy became the youngest keeper in league history to reach the 30-clean sheet milestone for her NWSL career. The Courage acquired Murphy ahead of the 2021 season in a trade with Seattle and she made an immediate impact, tying the league single-season record with 11 clean sheets while making 96 saves.

Now in her sixth NWSL season, she began her professional career in France with Montpellier where she earned French Division 1 Keeper of the Year honors. She signed with Seattle in 2019 before joining the Courage two years later.

