Sam Coffey and Sophia Smith Named to United States Olympic Roster

June 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey and forward Sophia Smith have been named to their first United States Women's National Team Olympic roster by Head Coach Emma Hayes. Coffey and Smith will represent the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. The Portland Thorns' "From Portland to Paris" Olympic coverage is presented by Alaska Airlines.

These Olympic Games will mark the first major tournament, of any kind, for Coffey, who has appeared in 17 matches for the United States, contributing one goal and one assist. Of the team's 10 matches, thus far, in 2024, Coffey has appeared in all of them, starting in eight, during which she recorded a 5-1-2 record as part of the Starting XI.

"Making the Olympic roster is a lifelong dream come true," Coffey said. "I'm so honored and I could not be more excited to represent Team USA, and the Thorns at such an incredible event."

This will be the second major tournament for Smith, following her inclusion in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Since making her debut, Smith has recorded 19 goals and eight assists in 48 appearances. She has contributed to 25% of the United States' goals in 2024, scoring four goals, while assisting on an additional two goals.

"It's always an honor to represent the United States, but to do so at the Olympics is a privilege that is difficult to put into words," Smith said. "Every kid dreams of getting to be a part of the Olympics, including myself, and I cannot wait to hopefully bring home another Gold Medal for the United States."

The United States will begin its 2024 Olympic campaign as members of Group B, facing Zambia on July 25 to kick off the tournament. The Red, White and Blue will then compete against Germany on July 28 and Australia on July 31 to close out group play. The United States group stage matches will be played between Nice and Marseille at the Allianz Riviera and Stade Vélodrome, respectively. The top two finishers from each group, as well as the top two of the third-placed teams will advance to the knockout stage. The Gold medal match is set to be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France on August 10.

Coffey and Smith will depart the Rose City to join the United States following the Thorns' July 5 Olympic Send-Off match against San Diego Wave at Providence Park, presented by Alaska Airlines. Prior to the start of the Olympics, the United States will compete in two friendly matches against Mexico on July 13 and Costa Rica on July 16 before heading to France.

The Portland Thorns are set to continue National Women's Soccer League play on Saturday, June 29 against the Utah Royals in Sandy, Utah with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. PT, broadcast live on ION.

