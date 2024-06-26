Gotham FC Players Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

June 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC players Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Jenna Nighswonger and Emily Sonnett have been named to the final U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, it was announced today. Additionally, Gotham FC forward Lynn Williams was named as an alternate for this summer's Olympics.

Davidson will be making her second Olympic appearance. The defender made her Olympic debut in 2020 in Tokyo, where the USWNT earned a Bronze medal. In 2024 with the USWNT, Davidson played in and started seven games, recording 630 minutes and two goals. The Menlo Park, California, native has earned 58 caps with the national team in her career.

For Dunn, the 2024 Olympics mark her third trip to the Olympics in her career. Dunn appeared in her first Olympics with the USWNT in 2016 in Rio and was a part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic team. In the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, she appeared in all games in each tournament the USWNT played. This year, she has appeared in seven games and earned five starts with the national team, recording 454 minutes and one goal. Overall, Dunn has earned 147 caps.

Lavelle will also be making her second trip to the Olympics this summer. In her first Olympics, she played in every match of the tournament for the stars and stripes. She also scored in regulation as well as a shootout to help her team advance to the semifinals. Most recently, the midfielder earned her 100th cap with the USWNT on June 4. Lavelle has appeared in eight matches and dished out three assists in 2024 with the national team.

Nighswonger will be making her Olympic debut in Paris with the USWNT this summer. Since her first call up in December 2023, Nighswonger has earned seven starts and nine caps, recording 616 minutes and two goals. She also was a part of two trophy-winning teams, claiming titles at 2024 SheBelieves Cup and Concacaf W Gold Cup.

Like Davidson and Lavelle, Sonnett will also be making her second trip to the Olympics. The Marietta, Georgia native appeared in two games and earned one start in her first Olympics. Additionally, Sonnett currently has 91 caps overall, and she has appeared in eight games in 2024 with the USWNT.

Williams will travel to Paris with the USWNT as an alternate and train with the team. For the 2020 Olympics, she was originally named as an alternate, but was later included in the roster. Williams immediately impacted the tournament, and she completed her campaign with one goal and one assist in three games. The NWSL all-time leading goal scorer has earned 63 caps with the USWNT, while appearing in four games in 2024.

The USWNT Olympic roster will play in two matches before departing for France, including a stop at Gotham FC's Red Bull Arena. The USWNT will face Mexico on July 13 (3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock) at Red Bull Arena. Then, the team will play on July 16 against Costa Rica at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock). At the Olympics, the USWNT is in Group B and will face Zambia on July 25, Germany on July 28 and Australia on July 31 in group play.

Gotham FC will return to action on Sunday, June 30 as the club takes on the Seattle Reign in a rematch of the 2023 NWSL Championship (1 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

