San Diego Wave FC's Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for 2024 Paris Olympic Games

June 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and U.S. Soccer announced today defender Naomi Girma and forward Jaedyn Shaw have been named to the 18-player U.S. Women's National Team for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Girma and Shaw are first-time Olympians, while Shaw will also be partaking in her first senior level world championship.

Girma, 24, will feature in her first Olympics after a historic year of being named the 2023 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year and starting in all 16 of the USWNT's matches. Girma was the first pure defender to win the award in the 39 years it has been given out, following a year where she played a large role in leading the U.S. defense to its lowest ever goals against average (0.17) in a calendar year (minimum 10 games played). Girma was a key player at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, as she helped the defense allow just one goal and a total of two shots on goal over the four matches.

Shaw, the youngest player on the USWNT roster, will make her Olympic debut with the USWNT just nine months after her senior team debut on Oct. 26, 2023. The nineteen-year-old has scored seven goals and recorded one assist in her 14 appearances with her country. Shaw currently leads the team in goals-scored (5) this year, as the teenager from Texas is the first player in USWNT history to score a goal in each of her first five starts. Before being named to the senior team, Shaw spent time with the U. S. Women's Youth National Teams and was named the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2022.

"Making an Olympic roster is a huge privilege and an honor and there is no denying that it was an extremely competitive process among the players and that there were difficult choices, especially considering how hard everyone has worked over the past 10 months," said USWNT Head Coach Emma Hayes. "Choosing an 18-player roster plus alternates involved many considerations, but I am excited for the group we have selected and I'm looking forward to building on the work from last camp as we head into the Send-Off matches and then onto France. These are great opportunities for us to continue to show the progress we are making."

The USWNT will be part of Group B alongside Australia, Zambia, and Germany. The Olympics for women's soccer will be held in seven cities, with the United States playing in two cities - Marseille and Nice. The U.S. will kick off their Olympic campaign on July 25, prior to the opening ceremonies on July 26. See the full U.S. schedule and knockout information below.

2024 U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team Roster by Position (Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (2): Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 19), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 104)

DEFENDERS (6): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 58/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 49/1), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 32/0), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit; 49/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 9/2), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 91/2)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 11/0), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 17/1), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 148/35), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 100/24), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 19/8)

FORWARDS (5): Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 147/25), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 38/7), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 14/7), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 48/19), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 92/34)

Alternates: Goalkeeper Jane Campbell, midfielder Hal Hershfelt, midfielder Croix Bethune and forward Lynn Williams.

USWNT Schedule

USA v. New Zealand

Date: Thursday, July 25

Time: 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de-Nice, Nice, France

USA v. Germany

Date: Sunday, July 28

Time: 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France

USA v. Australia

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1: Group A winner vs 3rd place Group B/C

Date: Saturday, August 3

Time: 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nantes

Quarterfinal 2: Group B winner vs Group C runner up

Date: Saturday, August 3:

Time: 6:00 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET

Location: Paris

Quarterfinal 3: Group C winner vs 3rd place Group A/B

Date: Saturday, August 3

Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Lyon

Quarterfinal 4: Group A runner up vs Group B runner up

Date: Saturday, August 3:

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Marseille

Semifinals

Winner Quarterfinal 2 vs Winner Quarterfinal 4

Date: Tuesday, August 6

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lyon

Winner Quarterfinal 1 vs Winner Quarterfinal 3

Date: Tuesday, August 6

Time: 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Marseille

Bronze medal match

Date: Friday, August 9

Time: 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Lyon

Gold medal match

Date: Saturday, August 10

Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Paris

