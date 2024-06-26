Two Chicago Red Stars Named to United States Olympic Women's Soccer Team

June 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, and forward, Mallory Swanson, will join the United States Olympic Women's Soccer Team on the country's quest for gold in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Established veterans on the international stage, Naeher and Swanson will represent the United States at the Summer Olympics for the third and second time, respectively.

Naeher has previously been named to the 2016 Brazil U.S. Olympic Team and 2020 Tokyo U.S. Olympic Team, earning bronze with the 2020 Tokyo team. Naeher tended goal in all three group stage matches for the Stars and Stripes, saving two of four penalties in the quarterfinals shootout during the 2020 campaign. Following the U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team's loss to Canada in the semifinals, Naeher started in the net for the United States' bronze medal match, but exited in the 30th minute due to injury before the USA triumphed 4-3 over Australia.

In 2024, Naeher has featured between the sticks in seven of 10 United States Women's National Team (USWNT) matches, most recently tending goal in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup. In the thrilling SheBelieves Cup final against Canada April 9, Naeher saved three penalties in the tiebreaking shootout and buried one of her own to win the seventh SheBelieves Cup title for the United States. Boasting 104 caps for the USWNT, the Connecticut native has a 4-1-1 record in 2024 with three clean sheets. Naeher returns to the United States' lineup for the Olympics after missing the USWNT's June friendlies against South Korea.

Mallory Swanson joins Naeher and the U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team for her second Olympics, previously named to the 2016 Brazil Olympic Team alongside Naeher. Swanson made her Olympics debut in 2016 with a start in the U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team's opening match, scoring in the 59th minute of her second cap. In 2024 with the USWNT, Swanson has appeared in four matches, with a standout performance in a friendly match against South Korea June 1 in her home state of Colorado. The 4-0 shutout featured two braces, one from Swanson, with goals in the 34th minute and 74th minute, and the other from former Red Star Tierna Davidson, who scored in the 38th and 48th minutes. Swanson assisted Davidson's second before securing her own brace with the 74th minute goal, her eighth international match with at least one goal and one assist.

Prior to opening play at the Olympic Games, Naeher and Swanson will join the rest of the U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team for two friendly matches July 13 and July 16. The July 13 friendly against Mexico at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, will celebrate the iconic 1999 Women's World Cup team and the 25th anniversary of the team's historic tournament run. The July 16 friendly against Costa Rica at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., will send off the U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team before they open group stage play against Zambia July 25. The U.S. will then face off with fellow Group B teams Germany and Australia July 28 and 31, respectively. The top two teams of Group B will advance to the quarterfinals.

Following the 2024 Summer Olympics, Naeher and Swanson will return to club play with the Red Stars August 24 on the road against Racing Louisville FC. After a second away match September 1 against Angel City FC, the Chicago Red Stars will welcome Naeher and Swanson back home at SeatGeek Stadium September 8, taking on the Orlando Pride at 5:00 p.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

