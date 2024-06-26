Teams for 2024 Kansas City Current Media Game Revealed Wednesday Night

June 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Dozens of local media members descended upon The Pitch Club at CPKC Stadium for perhaps the biggest event happening at CPKC Stadium this week: the team reveal for the 2024 Media Game!

Team Heartland captain Lindsay Shively (KSHB41) and Team Storm captain Misti Mundae (90.9 The Bridge) have selected their teams and made those results public in front of fellow media members, family and friends in a spirited event on Wednesday night. The 2024 Kansas City Current Media Game has 52 total participants, making the club's third annual edition of the game its biggest yet.

Shively and Mundae went to work filling out their 26-player roster with a variety of local media talent. Professional ties were prevalent throughout the draft. Mundae spent her first two picks on Kansas City Current radio broadcasters Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Dave Borchardt, while Shively snagged three of her KSHB coworkers and filled over half her roster with television personalities or producers.

The 2024 Media Game will be played during halftime of the Current's game against Orlando Pride on July 6, in what will be the club's sendoff game for their Olympic-bound players. Kansas City's showdown with the Pride looks set to be one of the marquee matchups of the 2024 NWSL regular season, as both sides occupy the top two spots in the league standings.

Each team's roster is below. Photos from Wednesday night's event are attached.

TEAM HEARTLAND TEAM STORM

Lindsay Shively (Captain) - KSHB41 Misti Mundae (Captain) - 90.9 The Bridge

Kevin Holmes - KSHB41 Jillian Carroll Letrinko - The Kansas City Current/90.9 The Bridge

Bill Hurrelbrink - KCTV5 Dave Borchardt - The Kansas City Current/90.9 The Bridge

Jamie Weiss - KMBC9 Dave Skretta - The Associated Press

Marcus Officer - Fox4 Ivani Bing - Cumulus Media

Drew Schauner - KSHB41 Cindy Lara - KC Soccer Journal

Brian "BDub" Williams - Hot 103 Jamz Jimmy Mack - KC Sports Network

Brenda VanLengen - ESPN Jared Koller - KCTV5

Thad Bell - KC Soccer Journal Ryan Kraus - KSHB41

Chad Smith - KC Soccer Journal Jacob Morgan - KSHB41

Kyle Haas - KSHB41 Steve Walls - Sideline Sports Talk Network

Adan Manzano - Telemundo KC Karla Gil - Telemundo KC

Rachel Coleman - KMBC9 Kylie Volavongsa - The Kansas City Star

Maria Ramirez - Te Lo Cuento News Maria Ramos - Te Lo Cuento News

Elynor Martinez - Telemundo KC Boogie D - Cumulus Media

Matt Sparker - 101.1 The Fox Hartzell Gray - The KC Morning Show

Clint DeNisco - Sports Timeout Podcast Christopher Wright - KC Sports Network

Patrick Mirch - KMBC9 Mike Kuhn - KC Soccer Journal

Cody Bradley - KC Soccer Journal Scott Reiss - KCTV5

Samuel Stueve - KMBZ Radio Fred Liggett - Lees Summit Tribune

Wesley Underwood - Sports Timeout Podcast Tucker Franklin - KC Sports Network

Kathleen Gier - The Equalizer Dan Lauletta - The Equalizer

Daniel Kooser - KC Sports Network Dan Weinbaum - KMBZ Radio

Joseph Hedges - Lees Summit Tribune Daniel Sperry - The Kansas City Star

Gerald Bentley - Fired UP Network Darren Smith - KLKC Radio

Nate Herron - The Kansas City Current Lydia Taylor - The Kansas City Current

