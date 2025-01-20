Washington Spirit Signs Scottish Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver

January 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed Scottish national team goalkeeper Sandy MacIver to a three-year contract with a 2028 option, the club announced today.

"Sandy has shown great ability to compete at the highest level," said President of Soccer Operations/General Manager Mark Krikorian. "She will provide valuable depth at the goalkeeper position as we head into an important season."

MacIver's move to the Spirit involves a transfer fee paid by the Spirit to the goalkeeper's former club Manchester City. MacIver will occupy an international slot on the roster. In two and a half seasons with Manchester City, the Winsford, England native appeared in three matches and collected one clean sheet. MacIver made her professional debut with Everton in early 2020 and made 39 appearances for the side, tallying nine clean sheets in the process. Prior to turning pro, the goalkeeper attended Clemson University overlapping a season with Spirit star Hal Hershfelt. MacIver made 55 appearances for the Tigers, logging nearly 5,000 minutes of action and tallying over 15 clean sheets.

"I'm looking forward to joining a world-leading club and organization," said MacIver. "The Spirit is an ambitious team and I'm excited to be part of it."

At the senior international level, MacIver competes for the Scotland women's national team and has made five appearances for the side with two clean sheets. MacIver spent her youth career with various England youth national teams and made one appearance for the England senior team before making the move to Scotland.

The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on this year's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.

