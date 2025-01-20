San Diego Wave FC Sign Free Agent Goalkeeper DiDi Haračić

January 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has signed goalkeeper DiDi Haračić to a one-year contract through the 2025 season.

"Adding a player of Didi's caliber brings a new level of depth and quality to our goalkeeper unit," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Her experience will not only push our goalkeepers and provide healthy competition, but also strengthen the overall dynamic of our team. We are excited to welcome her to the Wave family."

Haračić joins the Wave with over a decade of experience in the NWSL, where she has made over 100 appearances since her debut in 2013 and ranks among the top 10 in the league for saves (294). She joins the Club via free agency after spending the last three seasons with Angel City FC. Haračić ended her tenure with Los Angeles as the club's all-time leader in appearances (62), recording 11 shutouts and 206 saves.

Prior to her NWSL career, Haračić played collegiate soccer at Loyola University Maryland, where she was named the 2012 MAAC Goalkeeper of the Year. Internationally, she has earned nine caps for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.

San Diego Wave season tickets for the 2025 season start at just $215 and are currently on sale here.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC sign goalkeeper DiDi Haračić to a one-year contract through the 2025 season.

Name: DiDi Haračić

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: April 12, 1991

Hometown: Sarajevo, Bosnia

Citizenship: Bosnia

Last Club: Angel City FC

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.