San Diego Wave FC Sign 18-Year-Old Colombian Defender Sintia Cabezas

January 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has signed 18-year-old Colombian defender Sintia Cabezas to a two-year contract through 2026. Cabezas will join Lexington SC of the USL Super League on loan for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. Cabezas's contract is currently pending a medical and receipt of her International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

Assets of Cabezas can be found here. "We are pleased to welcome Sintia to the Wave FC family," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Sintia is a young player with promising potential, and we look forward to supporting her development in Lexington as she takes the next steps in her career."

Cabezas, 18, made her professional debut at the age of 16 with her hometown club América de Cali in the Colombian first division. Since 2022, she has made 47 appearances, contributing two goals and one assist as a defender. Cabezas played a major role in the squad that won the Liga Femenina title in 2022 and helped them secure a third-place finish in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Femenina.

On the international stage, Cabezas has made 24 caps for Colombia's U-20 National Team, playing a pivotal role in their historic quarterfinal run at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup hosted in Colombia. In the Round of 16, she delivered a crucial assist for the game-winning goal, securing Colombia's advancement to the quarterfinals over Korea Republic. Cabezas started all five matches of the tournament, anchoring the defense as the team recorded four consecutive clean sheets through the group stage and the knockout rounds.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC sign defender Sintia Cabezas to a two-year deal through the 2026 season. Cabezas will go on loan to Lexington SC.

Name: Sintia Cabezas

Position: Defender

Height: 5-2

Date of Birth: May 1, 2006

Hometown: Cali, Colombia

Citizenship: Colombia

Last Club: América de Cali

