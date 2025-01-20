Orlando Pride Announces 2025 Preseason Roster

January 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride is set to begin the 2025 season on Friday, March 7 as it welcomes the Washington Spirit to Inter&Co Stadium for the Challenge Cup Final. The Pride head into the new season as the reigning NWSL Shield winners and NWSL Champions, accomplishing the double in 2024. Led by 2024 NWSL Head Coach of the Year Seb Hines, the Pride have announced their opening day roster.

The Pride offseason was highlighted by the return of Pride captain Marta, as she signed a two-year deal to remain in Orlando through the 2026 season. Marta's 2024 season was one of the most successful seasons of her eight-season Pride career. In addition to leading the City of Orlando to its first-ever professional league title, Marta was named a finalist for both NWSL Most Valuable Player and NWSL Midfielder of the Year, along with landing on both the 2024 NWSL Best XI First Team and the 2024 FIFPRO Women's World XI. The Brazilian international remains the Pride's all-time leader in goals, assists and games played.

The Pride will be returning core players from the 2024 season, a team that broke a multitude of NWSL records and capped it off by winning the 2024 NWSL Shield and 2024 Championship, the first time since 2019 a team has completed the double. The 2024 Pride finished the season breaking NWSL records for the most points (60), wins (18) and clean sheets (13).

The Pride signed two new players to the roster over the offseason with goalkeeper Kat Asman signing through the 2026 season and defender Zara Chavoshi joining the squad through the 2025 season. Chavoshi is the first player the Pride have signed directly out of college since the league's removal of the NWSL Draft.

Former Pride defenders Celia, Carrie Lawrence, and Megan Montefusco all announced their respective retirements in 2024.

Following an injury sustained while on loan with Lexington Sporting Club, Orlando Pride forward Amanda Allen's loan with the USL Super League side was terminated and Allen was placed on the Season Ending Injury list.

The Pride also executed the transfer of goalkeeper Sofia Manner to AFC Toronto of Canada's Northern Super League and the loan of forward Mariana Larroquette to Newell's Old Boys Women of the Campeonato de Fútbol Femenino.

2024 Orlando Pride Preseason Roster (as of Jan. 20, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (4): Kat Asman, McKinley Crone, Anna Moorhouse, DeAira Jackson (NRI)

DEFENDERS (8): Kerry Abello, Zara Chavoshi, Cori Dyke, Brianna Martinez, Carson Pickett, Rafaelle (SEI), Emily Sams, Kylie Strom

MIDFIELDERS (9): Angelina, Grace Chanda (INTL - ZAM, SEI), Morgan Gautrat, Ally Lemos, Luana (SEI), Aryssa Mahrt (NRI), Marta, Haley McCutcheon, Viviana Villacorta

FORWARDS (9): Adriana, Amanda Allen (SEI), Barbra Banda (INTL - ZAM), Simone Charley (SEI), Julie Doyle, Simone Jackson (NRI), Mariana Larroquette (LOAN), Ally Watt, Summer Yates

Key:

INTL: Denotes International Player

NRI: Non-Roster Invitee

NYR: Not Yet Reported

LOAN: On Loan

SEI: Season-Ending Injury

DRAFT: 2024 NWSL Draft Pick

