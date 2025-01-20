San Diego Wave FC Signs Nigerian Midfielder Favour Emmanuel

January 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has signed midfielder Favour Emmanuel to a two-year deal through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027. Emmanuel will be added to the Wave's 2025 roster pending a medical and receipt of her International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

Assets of Emmanuel can be found here. "We are excited to welcome Favour to our Club and the city of San Diego," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "She's a talented young player that we believe she can make an impact in this league as she bolsters our midfield with her defensive abilities."

The 22-year-old joins the Wave from ZHFK Lokomotiv Moskva in the Russian Women's Football Championship, the top division of women's soccer in Russia. During her tenure with Loko Women, she made 20 appearances (18 starts), scored one goal, and played a pivotal role in helping the club secure the Nigerian Federation Cup and Russian Women's Cup title. Emmanuel was named Player of the Month in April and June 2024.

Before her time in Russia, Emmanuel spent two seasons with Bayelsa Queens Football Club in Nigeria's premier women's league. The club claimed the Nigeria Women's Football League Premiership Title and Championship in 2022. She also helped Bayelsa Queens secure a third-place finish in the CAF Women's Champions League

Emmanuel will occupy an international slot on San Diego's 2025 roster.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs midfielder Favour Emmanuel to a two-year contract through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027.

Name: Favour Emmanuel

Position: Midfielder

Birthday: Sept. 7, 2002

Birthplace: Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Nationality: Nigerian

Last Club: ZHFK Lokomotiv Moskva

