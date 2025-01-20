Louisville Native, W League Grad George Signs with Racing

January 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Allie George is coming home to start her professional career with the Louisville native having signed her first pro contract with Racing Louisville FC for the 2025 season, the club announced Monday.

A former prep star at Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy, George went on to make 77 appearances over four seasons at Virginia Tech, where she started 44 times and totaled six goals and four assists. The defender also played for Racing's USL W League team, a pre-professional squad, each of the past three summers.

"I'm extremely humbled and grateful to be able to play for an amazing club in my hometown," George said. "There is no better feeling than having the chance to play for the community that has been with me every step of my journey. I am so grateful to Racing for believing in me. Racing holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to represent my hometown as we pursue championships!"

"We've followed Allie through her college career and with our W League team," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "She carries herself with the passion for the club that we are looking for. She wants to be here and represent her home city. We are looking forward to being a part of her development, and we are so happy to have a player of her ability with us."

George comes to Racing following an accomplished collegiate career.

This past fall, George led Virginia Tech to its second Elite Eight appearance in program history, helping the Hokies win three NCAA Tournament matches, including scoring the game-winner in the 1-0 Sweet 16 win over Iowa. She was named to the All-Atlantic Region third team.

In 2021, George came off the bench as a freshman in Virginia Tech's first NCAA Tournament win in three years.

The Georges are an athletic family. Allie's dad, Cris, competed in water polo at the University of Kentucky. Her mother, Kittie, was a basketball player at the University of Alabama. Conner, Allie's older brother, was a forward at Michigan State.

