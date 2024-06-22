Washington Spirit Announces New Kickoff Time for Sunday's Match at Gotham FC
June 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit's away match against NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, June 23 will now kick off at 6 p.m. EDT, the clubs announced today. The match will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
The decision by the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to move the match was made due to concerns around tomorrow's anticipated extreme heat. The safety of the players, fans and staff is both clubs' and the league's top priority. Following consultation with the NWSL Medical and Operations staff, it was determined that the match would be safely conducted at a later time on Sunday.
Tickets already purchased for tomorrow's match at Red Bull Arena will still be honored at the new kickoff time.
