Royals Suffer Heavy Road Defeat to Orlando Pride

June 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







ORLANDO, Florida - Utah Royals FC (2-11-1, 7 pts, 14th NWSL) suffered its 11th defeat in the club's maiden NWSL campaign in a heavy 6-0 hammering at the hands of Orlando Pride (9-0-5, 32 pts, 1st NWSL) at Inter & Co Stadium on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Striker Barbra Banda got the hosts off to a flying start close to the half-hour mark, in the 27th minute. Kerry Abello received the ball high up the field in the Utah half and released a whipped cross into the box that found Banda at the back post who managed to evade her marker and plant a header past Mandy Haught and into the net to establish a lead for the hosts.

Midfielder Summer Yates, doubled the Pride's lead in the first minute of injury time after an error at the back from the Royals. In the 45th minute, Agnes Nyberg was caught out of possession, with her back to the field as URFC tried to play out from the back, by Yates, who delivered a sublime chip over an onrushing Haught and into the back of the net.

Legendary Brazilian striker Marta extended the lead at the start of the second half. Fullback Brianna Martinez found time and space to drive down the right flank and deliver a cross into the penalty box which was well cleared by Kate Del Fava. However, the rebound from the clearance fell kindly at the feet of Marta who took a first touch before unleashing a low left-footed thunderbolt beyond the reach of Haught.

Another turnover and error in defense from URFC then gifted the Pride their fourth goal of the contest. Capitalizing on a turnover in the 86th minute, Banda seized upon a misplaced pass by Madison Pogarch deep in the Utah half and went through one-on-one against Haught before taking a touch to round the URFC goalie and tap into the empty net.

Four quickly turned to five two minutes later, with Marta grabbing her second goal of the tie. Banda was once again played through in behind the Royals' defense on the right flank and drove into the penalty box before laying it off for Marta who took a first touch to create separation before rifling in an effort past Haught and into the top right corner.

Midfielder Ally Watt netted the host's sixth and final goal of the contest deep into stoppage time. Banda, once again, found space down the right flank and delivered a floating cross into the area that found Watt who took a touch to bring the ball down before arrowing an effort into the top left corner.

The loss puts the 2024 Utah Royals season record at 2-11-1. URFC next returns to action at home against the Portland Thorns on Saturday, June 29, at America First Field. Kickoff is at 8:30 PM MT, with tickets available at https://www.utahroyals.com/tickets/

UTA 0 : 6 ORL

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

ORL: Barba Banda (Kerry Abello) 27': Kerry Abello received the ball high up the field in the Utah half, from a throw-in before dribbling to the end line and releasing a whipped cross into the box that found Barbra Banda at the back post who managed to evade her marker and plant a header past Mandy Haught and into the net.

ORL: Summer Yates (Unassisted) 45+3': Summer Yates capitalized on an error in defense by Agnes Nyberg who had her back to the field as URFC tried to play out from the back, and delivered a sublime chip over an onrushing Haught and into the back of the net.

ORL: Marta (Unassisted) 47': Fullback, Brianna Martinez found ample time and space to drive down the right flank and deliver a cross into the penalty box which was well headed out by Kate Del Fava. However, the rebound from the clearance fell kindly at the feet of Marta who took a first touch to steady herself and the ball before unleashing a low left-footed thunderbolt into the bottom right corner.

ORL: Barbra Banda (Unassisted) 86': Capitalizing on a turnover in the 86th minute, Banda seized upon a misplaced pass by Madison Pogarch deep in the Utah half and had time and space to run through one-on-one against Haught before taking a touch to round and evade the URFC goalie and then tap into an empty net.

ORL: Marta (Barbra Banda) 88': Banda was once again played through in behind the Royals defense on the right flank and again had time and space to drive into the penalty box before laying it off for Marta who took a first touch to create separation from an onrushing defender before rifling in an effort into the top right corner.

ORL: Ally Watt (Barbra Banda) 90+5': Banda, once again, found space down the right flank and delivered a floating cross into the area that found Watt who took a touch to bring the ball down before arrowing an effort into the top left corner.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (3-4-1-2): Mandy Haught; Kate Del Fava, Ana Tejada, Lauren Flynn; Zoe Burns (P. Monaghan 46'), Agnes Nyberg (B. Mozingo 83'), Amandine Henry, Madison Pogarch, Macey Fraser (D, Foederer 74'); Michelle Vasconcelos (H. Betfort 46'), Ally Sentnor

Subs not used: Cristina Roque, Emily Rose, F. Tagliaferri, Addisyn Merrick

Orlando Pride FC (4-4-1-1): A. Moorhouse; B. Martinez (C. Lawrence 67'), E. Sams, K. Strom, K. Abello (C. Dyke 59'); B. Adriana, H. McCutcheon (A. Lemos 68'), S. Yates (A. Watt 80'), J. Doyle (Angelina 59'); B. Banda, Marta

Subs not used: M. Crone, A. Allen, A. Kerr, M. Laroquette

Stats Summary: UTA / ORL

Possession: 37% / 63%

Shots: 11 / 28

Shots on Goal: 9 / 21

Saves: 6 / 4

Corner Kicks: 4 / 8

Fouls: 9 / 8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: A. Tejada (Yellow card, 51'). 9 total fouls

ORL: No bookings. 8 total fouls

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.