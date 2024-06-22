San Diego Wave FC Plays Houston Dash to 0-0 Draw at Shell Energy Stadium

June 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







HOUSTON - San Diego Wave FC (3-5-6, 15 points) and Houston Dash (3-6-5, 14 points) battled to a scoreless draw at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday night.

With the result, the Wave recorded its fifth clean sheet of the season, with goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan notching her 22nd career shutout for the club.

The first half was an intense affair with Houston getting their first look at goal in the 10th minute. A shot from Dash midfielder Diana Ordóñez from outside the box deflected off a Wave FC defender, requiring a diving fingertip save from Sheridan.

The rest of the first half was dominated by San Diego, as the visiting side outshot the home side 6-2 in the first 45 minutes. The best chance of the night for both sides fell to San Diego in the 63rd minute when forward Mya Jones crossed a ball to the far post that fell to forward Kyra Carusa. The San Diego native hit the ball just over the line, but was determined that Carusa was offside through VAR, leaving the two side level to split the points.

Next on the schedule: San Diego Wave FC return home to face the Chicago Red Stars on Friday, June 28 at Snapdragon Stadium. The club will host its annual Pride Night with tickets available here. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will be streamed on NWSL+ and broadcast locally on FOX 5/KUSI.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan earned her fifth clean sheet of the regular season.

Four changes were made to the starting lineup that faced Gotham on Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena.

San Diego's remains unbeaten against Houston, with an overall record of 4-0-1 in regular season play.

Alex Morgan (excused absence) was unavailable for tonight's match.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:0 Houston Dash

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

HOU - Jacobs 81' (Caution)

SD - Girma 90+7' (Caution)

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan, D Westphal, D Girma, D Dahlkemper ©, D Torpey (McNabb 68'), M Doniak (Shaw 59'), M Colaprcio (Jakobsson 86'), M McCaskill, F Carusa, F Sánchez (van Egmond 59'), F Jones (Bennett 68')

Subs not used: GK Beall, D Lundkvist, D Wesley, M Ascanio

Houston Dash: GK Campbell, D Lima, D Jacobs, D Nielsen, M Alves (Briede 78'), M Schmidt, M Olivieri (Alozie 60'), M Puntigam (Petersen 60'), M Patterson, F Ordóñez, F Bachmann (Nagasato 85')

Subs not used: GK McKinney, D Chapman, D Soto, D Ayson, D Harris

Stats Summary: SD / HOU

Shots: 10 / 5

Shots on Target: 3 / 1

Saves: 1 / 3

Corners: 4 / 6

Fouls: 13 / 14

Offsides: 2 / 6

Possession: 49% / 51%

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.