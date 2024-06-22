Houston Dash Earn Sixth Clean Sheet of the Season

June 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash closed a two-game homestand with a 0-0 draw with San Diego Wave FC at Shell Energy Stadium earlier tonight. The team has not conceded a goal in back-to-back matches, and they have earned a shutout in three of their last four games.

Dash forward Diana Ordoñez forced a save in the 10th minute after forward Barbara Olivieri switched play and forced a clearance. The deflection fell to Ordoñez inside the box and her effort bounced off a defender toward the far post - forcing a diving save from Kailen Sheridan.

Houston was awarded a free kick in the 34th minute following a foul on Andressa. Midfielder Ramona Bachmann took the ensuing free kick and found defender Paige Nielsen at the far post, but her header was off target.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell finished with three saves against San Diego. The goalkeeper recently signed a four-year extension with the team and will remain in Houston through the 2028 season. Campbell also earned her sixth clean sheet of the season tonight and currently leads the league in shutouts.

The Dash backline limited the Wave to no shots on target in the second half. Defender Natalie Jacobs led the team with four clearances tonight and Andressa led the team with four interceptions. Olivieri won all four of her tackles this evening and the Katy native led the team with nine recoveries.

Houston's first opportunity of the second half came off a cross from Avery Patterson into the heart of the box. The ball fell to Sarah Puntigam but her effort was cleared by the Wave backline. The ball fell to defender Tarciane and she took an ambitious effort from outside the box that missed the inside of the far post.

Ordoñez led the charge for the go-ahead goal in the final stretch of the match. Her shot from inside the box in the 89th minute was blocked and her effort moments later was off target.

Houston's final opportunity of the match came in the eighth minute of stoppage time following a cross into the box that found Tarciane, but her header was off target.

The Dash travel to Kansas City next week to start a two-game road trip prior to a break in regular season play. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, July 28 to host Tigres UANL in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

