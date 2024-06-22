Racing Louisville Aims to Bounce Back with Sunday Match at Seattle

June 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville's West Coast swing continues this weekend with a 6 p.m. ET Sunday matchup against the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field.

The first meeting between the teams this season will be broadcast through a variety of options. The match will be broadcast on WAVE's Bounce TV (channel 3.2) as well as CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will stream on the free NWSL+ app or via plus.nwslsoccer.com and Paramount+. You can listen to the match on Sports Talk 790 AM, online at 790louisville.iheart.com or via the iHeart app.

Racing Louisville (3-4-6, 15 points) is aiming to bounce back from a two-game losing streak and maintain its playoff position as the eighth-place team in the NWSL standings. The Louisvillians have been streaky since the start of May, with a two-game losing streak to open that month ended by a three-match unbeaten run, which was halted over the past week by the current two-contest skid.

Louisville returns to place with fond memories from last year: Racing claimed its first NWSL knockout tournament win with a 1-0 victory over Seattle - then known as OL Reign - in the NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals. Racing also led 2-0 in the regular season match against the Reign but settled for a 2-2 draw after a late Seattle rally.

This year, Bev Yanez's team hopes to win a fixture that features some significant emotional and historic ties. Yanez was a standout midfielder and forward for the Reign - in 2015 she was an NWSL MVP finalist with the club. The 35-year-old Racing head coach played under Seattle coach Laura Harvey, as did Louisville assistant Carmelina Moscato.

Another former Reign player, Racing left back Carson Pickett, scored in her team's 3-2 loss at Angel City on Wednesday. Louisville fell behind 2-0 through the opening 32 minutes before holding Angel City without a shot attempt over the next half-hour of the game as the comeback attempt began. Taylor Flint converted a penalty to cut Angel City's lead in half and register her first goal in a Racing kit.

Seattle (2-9-2, eight points) has struggled this season, conceding 25 goals in 13 matches, but the Reign have been significantly stronger at home. Harvey's team is 2-2-2 at Lumen Field, with six goals scored and six conceded. Last time out, Seattle played to a 0-0 draw against rival Portland.

Enchanted to meet you: Taylor Flint has been a game-changer since joining Racing in January. The midfielder scored her first NWSL penalty - and her first goal for Racing - in the 3-2 loss to Angel City. She was named to the NWSL Best XI for March and April, and through 13 games, Flint ranks first in the NWSL in aerial duels won, interceptions and tackles won and third in blocks and possession recoveries among non-goalkeepers. The 25-year-old has created 11 scoring chances and started every game for Racing.

Lund's milestone: Katie Lund made the 250th save of her career on Wednesday, a feat only 10 other goalkeepers in league history have reached. She also became one of only seven NWSL goalkeepers to record that number of saves for one team. One of the top goalkeepers in the league for three seasons running, Lund tallied her fourth clean sheet of the campaign on June 7 vs. Houston, tying for the NWSL lead in shutouts.

Carson picks it: One of the NWSL's best passers over the past few seasons, Carson Pickett put her name on the scoresheet at Angel City, scoring the second goal of her career with a left-footed effort. The 30-year-old is having another standout season, leading the league in chances created and ranks second in passes into the penalty area. Pickett's first regular season assist in a Racing jersey came on Reilyn Turner's goal against Utah on April 20. Pickett has two assists in 39 appearances across all competitions since joining Racing in 2023. The Florida native joined the illustrious 150 NWSL appearance club on June 7 against the Dash.

Searsiously special: A week after earning NWSL Goal of the Week honors for her shot-cross in Kansas City, rookie forward Emma Sears again claimed the recognition for an outstanding strike at Chicago. The 23-year-old now has three goals this season, and she added an assist to her ledger with a dime to Carson Pickett at Angel City. Sears and fellow rookie Reilyn Turner both have four goal contributions this season, ranking third among rookies. Sears ranks third in the league in progressive carries and carries into the penalty area. The Ohio native ranks top 10 in shots on target and top 20 in both goal-creating actions and shot-creating actions per 90 minutes.

Erceg's longevity: Veteran defender and club vice-captain Abby Erceg surpassed 16,000 career minutes played vs. Gotham. In her 10th season in the NWSL, the New Zealand national team legend is zeroing in on third place in the league's all-time minutes played category. The 34-year-old, who has won three NWSL championships in her career while playing in four Olympics and four World Cups, ranks first in the NWSL this year in blocks per 90 minutes.

DeMelo leading the way: Savannah DeMelo has helped propel Racing Louisville into the thick of the playoff picture, with five goals and an assist. She became the first Racing player to score in three consecutive home matches in the win over Houston on June 7. The club's all-time leading scorer and assists leader has 14 goals and five assists in lavender and is one away from a new season-best (would be six) in the third year of her professional career. DeMelo, who earned NWSL Best XI honors for May, is the NWSL's leader in free-kick goals among current players, with three, which is tied for third all-time.

Kanu bringing the spark: So far this season, Nigerian forward Uchenna Kanu has four goals in 10 appearances to tie for 10th in the NWSL golden boot race. Her brace in the opening six minutes against Portland on March 30 was the fastest from the start of a game in league history.

Rei of sunshine: Much like her fellow rookie Sears, California native Reilyn Turner has made an immediate impact as a first-year player. The UCLA grad and former All-American and national champion has two goals and two assists in her 13 appearances and set a Racing club record with six shots on target in the 0-0 draw vs. Houston on March 23.

Bahr none: For the first time in eight years, a player registered an assist and a goal in their NWSL debut, with Racing's Elexa Bahr matching Houston's Rachel Daly in 2016 with the feat. Bahr scored a magnificent opening goal in the season-opening draw vs. Orlando on March 16, chipping the goalkeeper from the edge of the box. She added an assist a few minutes later on Uchenna Kanu's well-taken goal in transition.

Global Racing: Racing Louisville became the first club in NWSL history to feature players from six different continental confederations on its roster in 2023, and that hasn't changed this year. Louisville's 26-player roster consists of two players from Oceania Football Confederation; one from Asian Football Confederation; two from Confederation of African Football; one player from Union of European Football Associations; two from CONMEBOL (South America); and the remaining 18 from the U.S. (Note: U.S.-born forward Elexa Bahr competes for the Colombian national team.)

