Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash

June 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC (3-5-5, 14 points) travel to face Houston Dash (3-6-4, 13 points) at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, June 22 for their final match of a three-game away stretch. The match will be broadcast on ion with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m. PT. Entering the matchup, the Wave is undefeated against the Dash, holding a 4-0-0 record heading into the fifth matchup. In the most recent meeting, San Diego earned a 1-0 win against Houston at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 3, 2023. The lone goal came in the 57th minute when defender Christen Westphal found space in the midfield to send a first-time through ball to forward Jaedyn Shaw inside the box. The 19-year-old took a touch and dribbled around goalkeeper Jane Campbell before sending the ball to a wide open net for the game-winner.

Last Time Out

San Diego is coming off a 2-1 loss to NJ/NY Gotham FC on Wednesday, June 19 at Red Bull Arena. Forward Rose Lavelle opened the scoring for Gotham with a shot from the top of the box in extra time of the first half. San Diego leveled the score just two minutes into the second half when forward Mya Jones intercepted a pass from Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. Jones beat her defender and carefully hit a well-placed, left-footed strike into the near corner for the goal to earn her first professional goal. However, as the match was closing out in the second half, Gotham FC rookie Maycee Bell received a cross and took one touch before hitting the far corner to secure all three points.

In Houston's last match, the team played Angel City FC to a scoreless draw on June 15 at Shell Energy Stadium. In the 53rd minute Angel City was awarded a penalty kick following a handball inside the box but forward Claire Emslie's attempt was saved by Campbell. The Dash goalkeeper has made eight penalty kick saves for the club in regular season play, the second most in the NWSL with San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan (9) holding the record.

Players to Watch

San Diego forward Mya Jones scored her first professional goal against Gotham FC on Wednesday. The Rookie was selected with the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft and has since earned seven starts in her last eight matches. The goal came just two minutes into the second half when Jones beat her defender on the dribble and charged toward the goal to find the equalizer for the Wave.

Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell enters the match as the leading goalkeeper for saves (64) in the NWSL this season, with Sheridan (50) coming in second. In Houston's last game, Campbell was named Player of the Match for her efforts against Angel City where she made five saves on the night, including a penalty kick save in the 53rd minute to earn her fifth clean sheet of the season, tying the current league record.

How to Watch

Saturday's match will be played at Shell Energy Stadium with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m. PT. The match will be streamed on ion and fans in San Diego can attend the Wave's official watch party at Novo Brazil at the Otay Ranch location.

