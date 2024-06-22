Sunday's Match Between Gotham FC and Washington Spirit Moved to 6 p.m. ET

June 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - Due to the ongoing heat advisory in the New Jersey area, Sunday's match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Washington Spirit at Red Bull Arena will be moved from 1:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET. Additionally, the match will now air on ESPN2 (English) and ESPN+ (Spanish).

The safety of the players, fans and staff is the club's and league's top priority. Following consultation with the NWSL Medical and Operations staff, it was determined that the match would be safely conducted at a later time on Sunday.

All previously purchased tickets for Sunday's match will be honored for the new kickoff time. For questions or more information, fans can contact contact@gothamfc.com and stay tuned for additional updates on Gotham FC social channels.

