Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2025
Published on August 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
The Washington Mystics battle back to secure the WIN in Indy, 88-84!
Kiki Iriafen: 18 PTS | 12 REB | 1 3PM Sonia Citron: 21 PTS | 3 AST | 3 3PM
#WNBARivalsWeek
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
