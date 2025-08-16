Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2025

Published on August 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







The Washington Mystics battle back to secure the WIN in Indy, 88-84!

Kiki Iriafen: 18 PTS | 12 REB | 1 3PM Sonia Citron: 21 PTS | 3 AST | 3 3PM

#WNBARivalsWeek

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







