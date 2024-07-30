Warriors in Action at Hockey Canada Camps this Week

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have a couple of players hitting the ice at national team camps this week.

Brayden Yager in is Windsor, Ont. for the National Junior Team Summer Showcase.

After practices on Monday and Tuesday morning, the Team Canada players will be squaring off in a scrimmage on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. Saskatchewan time.

Canada will then take on Sweden at the WFCU Centre in Windsor at 5:30 p.m. Saskatchewan time on Wednesday to wrap up the camp.

On Thursday, Canada travels to Plymouth, Mich. to open up the World Junior Summer Showcase where they will take on Finland on Friday (11 a.m.) and then have a showdown against the United States on Saturday (2 p.m.)

In Calgary at the WinSport Event Centre, Warriors defenceman Connor Schmidt is suiting up at the National Men's Summer U18 Team Selection Camp.

Schmidt was on the ice for practices over the weekend before helping Team Red to a 4-3 overtime win over Team Black in the first intrasquad game on Monday.

They hit the ice again at 11:45 a.m. for another scrimmage before the roster is finalized for the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, which will open on Monday, Aug. 5 in Edmonton.

