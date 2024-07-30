Steve Hamilton Hired as Silvertips Head Coach

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially hired Steve Hamilton as the sixth head coach head coach in franchise history.

"I'm extremely excited to join the organization," said Hamilton. "The Silvertips have a tremendous track record within the league as one of the best places to play with amazing fan support. They're always right there in the mix to win a WHL Championship, and I hope to bring my own spin to things and build off what's already in place which is a tremendous foundation and lots of talented players."

Hamilton, a 50-year-old native of Edmonton, AB, most recently served as the head coach for the Calgary Hitmen from 2018 through 2024 where he amassed a 165-152-40 regular season record. The Hitmen reached the second round of the WHL Playoffs in 2019 and the first round in 2023, while also finishing in the Eastern Conference's top eight teams in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons which operated without a postseason.

"I've always wanted our teams to be extremely hard-working and hard to play against," Hamilton explained. "I believe in being a team that plays with a lot of pressure on the puck. Everett has done an excellent job of putting together a roster of players that are excellent with and without the puck. Now it's just a matter of tweaking and building and staying with the foundation. I really believe, in my past experiences, Everett is a really hard team to play against. I'm excited to be able to work with a group like that."

"We're excited to add Steve's valuable knowledge and coaching experience to our organization," noted Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "Steve is very well-respected around the league with a proven track record for developing players while experiencing plenty of team success. We look forward to working with him."

Prior to Calgary, Hamilton spent eight seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings. Hired as an assistant coach in 2010, Hamilton focused on defensive structure aiding in the Oil Kings winning the 2012 Ed Chenowyth Cup and reaching the finals again in 2013. He was promoted to associate coach in 2013-14 as Edmonton captured both an Ed Chenowyth Cup and Memorial Cup title.

Hamilton took over the head coaching position in Edmonton in 2014, holding the title for four seasons. He accumulated a 108-152-28 record, earning two WHL Playoff berths. He also has experience working with Hockey Canada, serving as an assistant coach at the 2016 World Junior U18 Championship and twice serving as an assistant for Canada Pacific at the U17 World Hockey Challenge in 2012 and 2013.

Hamilton is a three-time AJHL Coach of the Year, earning the award in 2006 with the Fort Saskatchewan Traders and in back-to-back years in 2009 and 2010 with the Spruce Grove Saints.

"The Silvertips are happy to welcome Steve as well as his wife Nancy and children Samantha, Kaleigh and Ty to the organization," commented Silvertips COO Zoran Rajcic. "Steve has a tremendous reputation including a wealth of knowledge and experience at the WHL level. We have every confidence in his ability to lead our team into what promises to be an exciting era of hockey here in Everett."

"We appreciate the fans' patience throughout this process as our hockey operations hires have gone through proper immigration procedures," he added. "We're excited for the next step."

