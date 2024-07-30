Giants Forward Schmidt to Play for Canada at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

July 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt is one of 22 players selected to compete for Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which runs August 5-10 in Edmonton, Alta.

Canada will look to defend its Gold Medal.

This comes following Hockey Canada's national men's summer U-18 Selection Camp, which ran July 27-30 in Calgary. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual summer U18 tournament that is the first opportunity for scouts to see NHL draft-eligible prospects in their draft year, 10 months ahead of the draft.

"Cameron had an excellent tournament at last year's U17s and we are pleased to see him earn another opportunity to represent his country," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "We look forward to watching him on the international stage in Edmonton next week."

Among the two goaltenders, seven defencemen and 13 forwards that were named to the roster are nine players that won gold for Canada White at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, including Schmidt, who scored the Golden Goal last November, potting the overtime winner in a 2-1 victory over the United States.

Five players also won a gold medal with Canada's National Men's Under-18 Team at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship (Desnoyers, Hamilton, Ivankovic, McKenna, Schaefer).

"This is a group of accomplished athletes that have earned this opportunity to represent their country and defend a gold medal," Dave Brown said, the U18 lead for the Program of Excellence management group. "The opportunity to play for Canada on home ice isn't something that happens often, and we're excited for this group and what lies ahead."

Prior to the start of the tournament, Team Canada will take on Slovakia on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. MT/9 p.m. ET at Bill Hunter Arena, and Czechia on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. MT/9 p.m. ET at the Downtown Community Arena.

Canada opens the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup against Switzerland on Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. ET. It will also face Slovakia and Sweden in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on Aug. 10.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast all games from Edmonton.

Canada has won 24 gold medals in 32 years of summer under-18 competition, along with three silver medals and one bronze.

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $17.20 per game and include the first two home playoff games, plus a free subscription to WHL Live. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six or 12-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.