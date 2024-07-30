Spokane Chiefs Announce Intent to Bid for 2026 Memorial Cup

July 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - On behalf of the Spokane community, the Spokane Chiefs have announced their intent to bid on the 2026 Memorial Cup, the national championship of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

The Memorial Cup will have an estimated economic impact as significant as any sporting event that the community has ever hosted through an influx of visitors and exposure. The 106th version of the tournament will be played over 10 days in May, 2026, and provide a significant spotlight on the region, including extensive media coverage that includes national Canadian and American broadcasts, radio, and online platforms.

The culminating tournament of the CHL season, the Memorial Cup crowns a champion from the member league title holders and the host team. The CHL consists of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and the tournament rotates leagues each season. The host team is granted an automatic bid.

We believe the combination of our team, staff, facilities, and city of Spokane will provide for an unforgettable Memorial Cup, Spokane Chiefs Governor Bobby Brett stated.

Fans from all over the region will get the chance to watch the four best teams in the CHL compete for the hardest trophy in all of hockey to win, Brett said.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee said, I am proud to support Spokane's bid to host the Memorial Cup. The Seattle Kraken have raised the excitement level for hockey throughout our state, establishing an enthusiastic fan base that will be eager to attend the 2026 Memorial Cup tournament in Spokane. It would be an incredible win for Washington hockey fans, and a big win for Washington's and Spokane's economy.

Dan Near, the Commissioner of the Western Hockey League, said, The WHL enthusiastically supports the Chiefs' interest to host the 2026 Memorial Cup. The Spokane community has proven committed and proficient in hosting major sporting events and there's no doubt they'd do a fantastic job in hosting Junior Hockey's most prestigious tournament. We're thankful for the long-standing leadership from Bobby Brett, Mark Miles, and their strong partnership with the arena and will be eager to hear their plans to host this storied event.

This is a very exciting time for our players, staff, fans, organization, and the city of Spokane, Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. We strongly believe that we have a team that will consist of elite level players, strong depth throughout the lineup and a coaching and training/equipment staff that will maximize our ability to be a top team not only in the WHL but in the CHL. With the combination of our team, arena, organization, and community support, I know that as 2026 Memorial Cup hosts, we can provide a world class event with one of the top teams in the WHL and CHL.

The Spokane Public Facilities District is excited to support the Spokane Chiefs bid! With the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, ONE Spokane Stadium and The Podium presented by STCU, we have the venues to put on the best tournament and fan experience in the history of the Memorial Cup, Stephanie Curran, CEO Spokane Public Facilities District, said.

Lisa Brown, Mayor of Spokane, stated, Hosting the Memorial Cup in Spokane would not only spotlight our city's passion for hockey, but also invigorate local businesses and bring the community together in a celebration of sport and camaraderie. It would be a tremendous honor and a significant boost to Spokane's economy and spirit."

County Commissioner Mary Kuney said, Spokane County enthusiastically supports the Spokane Chiefs in their quest to host the Memorial Cup Tournament. The Spokane region has a successful track record of hosting world class sporting events, and looks forward to again welcoming visitors from all over North America. With state-of-the-art venues within walking distance from the Spokane Arena, and the close proximity of County parks, recreation and golf courses, there's so much to do and experience. Spokane County is proud of its Spokane International Airport, which is located a short 20-minute drive to the Arena and downtown hotels. We look forward to welcoming hockey fans as they experience all Spokane has to offer, cheer on their favorite teams and award one of the most coveted trophies in sport.

The Memorial Cup, awarded to the top team in junior hockey, is one of the most prestigious trophies in the sport. Established in 1919 to honor the soldiers who gave their lives for Canada in the First World War, the cup was rededicated in 2010 to commemorate all fallen Canadian military personnel.

The Chiefs have won two Memorial Cups, in 1991 and 2008, and hosted another, in 1998. At the time, the 1998 Memorial Cup set attendance records.

