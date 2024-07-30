Royals Sign 2024 CHL Import Draft Pick Šimon Pohludka to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

July 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today the signing of Šimon Pohludka. The 6'1 and 187 lbs forward hails from Frydek-Mistek, Czechia and was selected by the Royals 83rd overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Pohludka spent the 2023-24 season with the U18 and U20 Pelicans (SM-sarja). Pohludka appeared in 37 games with the U18 team, scoring 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points to lead the U18 Pelicans in goals, assists, and points. Pohludka was named a U18 SM-sarja First Team All-Star and appeared in 4 games for the U20 Pelicans.

Pohludka also appeared in 23 games for Czechia internationally during the 2023-24 season, where he scored 4 goals and 10 assists for 14 points. He helped Czechia to a silver medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he scored 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points in 5 games played. Pohludka was ranked 109th overall by NHL Central Scouting amongst European Skaters ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.

