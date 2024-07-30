Eight WHL Players to Represent Canada at 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Calgary, Alta. - Eight Western Hockey League players will represent Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, Alta. Hockey Canada announced the 22-player National Men's Summer Under-18 Team roster Tuesday evening.

The announcement of Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team roster comes following a four-day selection camp at WinSport in Calgary, Alta., which featured 13 WHL players competing for the opportunity to represent Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Returning to the U18 stage to represent Canada is Medicine Hat Tigers phenom Gavin McKenna. The 16-year-old reigning WHL Rookie of the Year will don the Maple Leaf again mere months after setting a Canadian record for goals and points at a single IIHF U18 World Championship. In April and May 2024, the product of Whitehorse, Yukon, registered 20 points (10G-10A) in seven games to pace Canada to a gold medal in Finland.

The Calgary Hitmen lead all WHL Clubs with two players named to the roster, including defenceman Reese Hamilton (Whitewood, Sask.) and forward Benjamin Kindel (Coquitlam, B.C.). Six other WHL Clubs will be represented by one player each on Canada's roster.

The 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup is scheduled to be played from Monday, August 5 through Saturday, August 10 at Rogers Place - home of the WHL's Oil Kings - and the Downtown Community Arena in Edmonton, Alta.

Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team - WHL Players

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Ht Wt Pos

Smith Jackson Tri-City Americans Calgary, Alta. 6'3" 190 D

Kettles Peyton Swift Current Broncos Winnipeg, Man. 6'5" 190 D

Hamilton Reese Calgary Hitmen Whitewood, Sask. 6'0" 172 D

Reschny Cole Victoria Royals Macklin, Sask. 5'10" 183 F

McKenna Gavin Medicine Hat Tigers Whitehorse, Yukon 5'11" 160 F

Schmidt Cameron Vancouver Giants Prince George, B.C. 5'7" 153 F

Cootes Braeden Seattle Thunderbirds Sherwood Park, Alta. 5'10" 180 F

Kindel Benjamin Calgary Hitmen Coquitlam, B.C. 5'10" 177 F

"This is a group of accomplished athletes that have earned this opportunity to represent their country and defend a gold medal," said Dave Brown, the U18 lead for the Program of Excellence management group. "The opportunity to play for Canada on home ice isn't something that happens often, and we're excited for this group and what lies ahead."

In addition to the eight WHL players representing Canada on the National Men's Summer Under-18 Team, the coaching and support staff for Canada's squad at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup will feature Head Coach Kris Mallette (Kelowna Rockets / Kelowna, B.C.), Goaltending Consultant Dan De Palma (Kamloops Blazers / Kamloops, B.C.), and Athletic Therapist Terence Robertson (Red Deer Rebels / Red Deer, Alta.).

Prior to the tournament, Canada will take on Slovakia on Thursday, August 1 (7 p.m. MT) at Bill Hunter Arena in Edmonton. Canada's final tune up will take place Saturday, August 3 (7 p.m. MT) against Czechia from Edmonton's Downtown Community Arena.

Canada will open Group A action Monday, August 5 (7:30 p.m. MT) when they face Switzerland. Canada will then take on Slovakia on Tuesday, August 6 (7:30 p.m. MT) before wrapping up preliminary round play Wednesday, August 7 (7:30 p.m. MT) when they faceoff against Sweden.

Semifinal action is slated for Friday, August 9 (3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. MT) with medal games scheduled for Saturday, August 10 (bronze at 1:30 p.m. MT and gold at 6 p.m. MT).

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will provide extensive coverage of the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, carrying all games featuring Canada and more.

In 2023, Canada won gold thanks to the efforts of a strong group of WHL players, including Roger McQueen (Brandon Wheat Kings), Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs), Jordan Gavin (Tri-City Americans), Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert Raiders), Ollie Josephson (Red Deer Rebels), Carson Wetsch (Calgary Hitmen), Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat Tigers) and Charlie Elick (Brandon Wheat Kings).

Canada has won 24 gold medals in 32 years of summer under-18 competition, along with three silver medals and one bronze.

For more information on the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, please visit HlinkaGretzkyCup.ca.

