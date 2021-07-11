Ward Double Completes Wild Things' Sweep Of Boulders

Nick Ward hit a bases loaded opposite field double down the left field that scored all three runners to give the Washington Wild Things a shocking 5-4 win over the New York Boulders on Sunday at Wild Things Park in Washington, PA.

Facing New York closer Tanner Kiest and trailing 4-2, the Wild Things' winning rally started with Hector Roa being hit by a pitch. Trevor Casanova struck out before Cody Erickson and Brian Sharp walked to load the bases for Ward, who sliced a line drive down the left field line off of a 1-2 pitch to send home the winning run.

The victory was Washington's sixth straight, while the loss was New York's fourth in a row.

New York had taken the 4-2 lead when Zach Kirtley hit a three-run, two-out home run in the top of the ninth inning.

Trailing 2-1 entering the ninth, New York's Milton Smith, Jr. singled leading off the inning. Jack Sundberg bunted Smith, Jr. to second and then a groundout by pinch-hitter Ryan Ramiz moved Smith, Jr. to third. Tucker Nathans was intentionally walked before Kirtley connected on a 1-2 offering from Wild Things' closer Zach Strecker for his sixth home run of the season.

It was the second straight blown save opportunity against the Boulders for Strecker, who allowed a walk-off, three-run homer from Nathans back on July 3 in Pomona, NY, in a 5-4 New York win.

Washington scored once each in the first two innings of the game.

Washington broke in front with a run in the home half of the first inning against Boulders' starter Dan Wirchansky when Nick Ward led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a fly out to right by Andrew Sohn and scored on a single to left off the bat of Bralin Jackson.

The Wild Things made it 2-0 with a run in the second. With one out, Trevor Casanova singled. One out later, Casanova swiped second and moved up to third on New York catcher Phil Capra's throwing error. Casanova then scored when Brian Sharp's grounder to the right side was thrown away by Boulders' second baseman Brandon Bingel.

The Boulders cut their deficit in half to 2-1 in the seventh. Milton Smith, Jr. started the stanza with a single. Jack Sundberg was then hit by a pitch to put two runners on base and Bingel moved them each up a 90-feet with a sacrifice bunt.

Washington went to James Meeker to relieve starter Daren Osby and New York got one run back on a sacrifice fly to left by Tucker Nathans. However, Meeker ended the inning by striking out Kirtley.

Osby gave the Wild Things a quality start, going 6 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and a run while striking out eight and walking four.

James Meeker followed Osby to the mound and tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, extending his season-long shutout streak to 21 frames in 19 appearances.

Dylan Smith and Nathan Alexander teamed up to throw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the ball to Kiest.

Wirchansky was equally good for New York, lasting 6 2/3 and surrendering only three hits and two runs - one earned, while walking three and striking out seven.

Kiest took the loss, falling to 2-3 on the year; while Strecker got the win, improving to 2-3.

