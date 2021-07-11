Washington Wins Sixth-Straight on Walkoff
July 11, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release
WASHINGTON, PA - The Wild Things won in dramatic fashion sweeping the New York Boulders Sunday behind a Nick Ward three-run walk-off double after New York had scored three in the ninth to take the lead. This win makes it six in a row for Washington.
The Wild Things would get on the board early in the bottom of the first inning. Bralin Jackson singled bringing in Nick Ward to put the Wild Things on top. In the bottom of the second inning, the Wild Things would score once again courtesy of an error by Boulders' second baseman Brandon Bingel. This error caused Trevor Casanova to score bringing the lead to 2-0.
The game would remain 2-0 Washington until the seventh inning. This time it was New York's turn to get on the board. Tucker Nathans hit a sacrifice fly to left field scoring Milton Smith Jr. and bringing the game to within one. In the top of the ninth inning, New York found themselves with two men on board and Zach Kirtley at the plate. Kirtley hit a three-run homer to push the Boulders ahead, 4-2.
The Wild Things didn't give up though. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Nick Ward hit a bases-clearing double to win it for Washington. Washington will have the day off tomorrow before heading to Troy, New York, for three with the Tri-City Valleycats.
