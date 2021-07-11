Boomers Rally to Road Sweep

July 11, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The Schaumburg Boomers rallied from deficits in both ends of a doubleheader to record a series sweep of the team with the best record in the league, the Evansville Otters, by grabbing wins of 7-5 and 8-6 on the road.

Evansville opened the scoring in the first game with five runs in the bottom of the second inning. All five runs were unearned against Schaumburg starter Bryan Ketchie, who worked three innings. The Boomers immediately answered with five in the top of the third to tie the game. Brett Milazzo logged an infield single with one out, the first baserunner of the game for Schaumburg. Alberto Schmidt followed with a two-run homer, his second of the year, over the wall in left to put the Boomers on the board. Quincy Nieporte made the score 5-3 with a sacrifice fly and Angelo Gumbs evened the game with a two-run double.

The Boomers took the lead for the first time in the fifth behind three straight singles, the last of which from Nieporte drove home Matt McGarry. Nieporte provided insurance with a solo homer in the seventh, his 12th of the year.

Isaiah Rivera earned his first professional win by throwing 3.2 innings of near perfect relief. Rivera struck out six in matching the longest outing of the year by a reliever. Darrell Thompson recorded a strikeout to end the game and notch his fourth save of the season. Schaumburg struck out 10 batters in the opener. Nieporte finished with three RBIs and two hits. McGarry also notched two hits as the Boomers totaled nine.

The second contest saw Schaumburg take the lead in the first on a two-run homer from Nieporte. Evansville countered with four in the bottom of the inning, taking the lead on a two-run homer from Elijah MacNamee. Schaumburg starter Ryan Middendorf settled down and the Boomers kept applying pressure, putting runners on base in every inning before Nieporte tied the game with his third homer of the year in the top of the fifth. Middendorf retired 11 straight before a double in the bottom of the fifth and a two-out, two-strike single put Evansville back in front.

Schaumburg stunned Evansville by plating four runs in the top of the seventh. Nieporte walked and Matt Bottcher singled to place runners at first and second. Luke Becker put down a bunt that was thrown away allowing Nieporte to score and tie the game. Nick Ames followed with his third single of the game to plate Bottcher with the go-ahead run. A wild pitch scored another run before a sacrifice fly from McGarry capped the scoring.

Evansville scored a run in the bottom of the inning and brought the tying run to the plate but Jake Joyce closed out his third save of the season. Thomas Nicoll earned the win in his first decision of the year. The Boomers notched 13 hits in the second game. Nieporte and Ames tallied three each with Nieporte driving home four while scoring three times.

The Boomers (22-19) continue the nine-game roadtrip on Tuesday night at Joliet with a 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Kyle Arjona (4-4, 2.55) is slated to make the start. The team will return home on July 20 for First Responders Night presented by MADD & Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard! Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.