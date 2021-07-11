Florence Offense Erupts in Road Win at Gateway

July 11, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







SAUGET, IL - After the Florence offense went quiet in the second half of a three-run loss to Gateway Saturday night, the Y'alls made up for it on Sunday by scoring at least one run in six of the first seven innings in a 12-6 win against the Grizzlies at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Florence has won both series in Sauget this season and owns a 5-4 mark against the Grizzlies this season. The Y'alls are now tied for first place thanks to a doubleheader sweep of the Evansville Otters by the Schaumburg Boomers. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, fall to 16-26.

After each team scored a run in the first inning, the Y'alls really found their groove in the middle innings. In the third inning, Chad Sedio cranked a three-run home run to give Florence a 4-1 advantage. The Y'alls put up another three spot the next inning with RBI hits from Jackson Pritchard, Rodney Tennie, and Axel Johnson. Pritchard - who ended the night with three hits and three RBI - added to the Florence lead in the fifth inning with a two-run single to give the Y'alls 9-1 lead.

The beat rolled on in the sixth inning with a Trevor Craport RBI double and a Jordan Brower sacrifice fly RBI to extend the Florence lead to 11-1. The Florence offensive output finally came to an end in the seventh inning when the Y'alls loaded the bases and Craport walked to force in a run.

Johnson, Tennie, and Sedio joined Pritchard with a multi-hit day for the Y'alls (26-15), and Sedio led everyone with four RBI. Only two Y'alls failed to record a hit. That offensive performance backed a strong start from Johnathon Tripp, who pitched five innings of one-run baseball with six strikeouts in his first start of the season after a shift from a late-relief bullpen role.

Gateway made things interesting with a two-run home run for Dustin Woodcock in the seventh inning and a three-run shot for Connor Owings in the eighth inning to pull within six runs, but that is as close as the Grizzlies would get. Carlos Vega takes the loss for Gateway after the right-hander allowed seven earned runs in four innings pitched.

With seven wins over their past nine games, the Y'alls turn their attention to a pivotal three-game series against the Evansville Otters this coming week. The winner of the series will own first place in the West Division. The Y'alls have an off day Monday before battling the Otters on Tuesday, July 13, at 6:32p ET.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.