Jackals Win with Wild Walk-Off

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals bounced back from a 19-1 defeat at the hands of Equipe Quebec on Friday to win a crazy game in extras, walking it off with a 7-6 win on Saturday.

Stanley Espinal started off the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the 3rd to make it 1-0. The Jackals ended up stranding the bases loaded though with a fly out by Dalton Combs ending the threat.

In the top of the 4th, Quebec's Connor Panas hit a solo moonshot to tie up the game at 1. Gift Ngoepe followed that moonshot with one of his own to dead center field. The 2 run blast made it 3-1 Equipe Quebec.

Chris Carpio bit into the Quebec lead with an RBI single to make it a 3-2 game. A bases loaded walk by Russ Olive tied up the game at 3. The Jackals, however, left them loaded again as Alfredo Marte grounded into a inning ending double play.

Ngoepe hit his second homer of the game in the top of the 6th to put Quebec ahead 4-3.

In the bottom of the 9th Alfredo Marte hit a game tying single, scoring T.J. Ward. After Marte stole second base, Stanley Espinal hit what looked to be the walk-off single, but Marte was thrown out at the plate to force the game into the extra inning.

Qubec scored 2 in the top of the 10th on double by L.P. Pelletier and triple by Ruben Castro, giving Quebec a seemingly commanding 6-4 lead going into the bottom of the 10th.

But the Jackals had a little bit of magic left. Dalton Coms led off with a single, advancing Espinal (who was placed on second as the International Tie-Breaker), to third. Justin Wylie would get a bunt down, scoring Espinal on a wide throw home and placing runners on first and second.

Jason Agresti drew an intentional walk, setting the stage for Chris Carpio to bat with the bases loaded and the Jackals trailing 6-5.

Carpio attacked the first pitch he saw and pushed a soft grounder to 3rd. Combs raced home with the winning run and as the ball trickled away from the plate, Wylie alertly followed him and slid under the tag to score the winning run, setting off the fireworks and on-field celebration for the Jackals' 18th win of the season, 7-6 the final.

