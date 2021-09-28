Walleye Sign First Vet in Center John Albert

(Toledo, OH) - Cleveland, OH native and center John Albert has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

Albert split the 2020-21 season between Wichita and Rapid City with five goals, six assists, and ten penalty minutes over 30 games combined. The former sixth round pick by Atlanta in the 2007 draft made it to the highest level with nine games for the Winnipeg Jets during the 2013-14 campaign, scoring a goal. Albert is a longtime veteran of the AHL, with six total seasons and 339 total games that featured 72 goals and 98 assists.

Head coach Dan Watson said, "Outside of signing to play for the Walleye, John will also hold the title of player / assistant. His passion for teaching and learning more about the game is impressive. As a former captain in the AHL, we will look to John for his leadership skills, his ability to sustain and grow our culture within the locker room, and play a smart two-way game. He is a true professional in every sense of the word and we are fortunate to have him play in Toledo."

In the 2019-20 season, Albert skated for Jacksonville with 44 contests with eight goals and 21 assists. He posted career-bests in goals with 28 and points (45) while skating for St. John's in the 2013-14 season (63 contests). Prior to turning professional, the 32-year-old spent four seasons in Ohio playing for Ohio State. He had over twenty points in all four years for the Buckeyes including surpassing 30 points in each of the last three years. His highest point total came as a sophomore in the 2008-09 season with 39 (11G, 28A) in 42 games played.

For information on purchasing or renewing your Walleye Game Plan, give us a call at 419-725-WALL. Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit toledowalleye.com.

