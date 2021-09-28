Icemen Add Forward Luke Lynch and Defenseman Austin McEneny

ECHL - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Luke Lynch and defenseman Austin McEneny.

Lynch, 25, joins the Icemen after appearing in four games in his professional debut with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) last season. Prior to turning pro, the 5-11, 206-pound forward compiled 105 points (41g, 65a) during his four collegiate seasons at Robert Morris University (2016-2020), serving as Captain for the Colonials during his senior year. The Pittsburgh, PA resident competed in two seasons with the NAHL's Johnstown Tomahawks where he registered 78 points in 113 games from 2014-2016.

McEneny, 24, joins the Icemen blue line after logging six assists in 27 contests with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) last season. The 5-11, 180-pound defender has recorded 34 points (6g, 28a) in 109 ECHL games split between the Oilers, Maine Mariners, Norfolk Admirals and Brampton Beast during the past three seasons. The Waterdown, Ontario resident completed his major junior career with 48 points (7g, 41a) in 121 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games split between the Windsor Spitfires and the Kitchener Rangers. McEneny, won a Memorial Cup Championship with Kitchener in 2018, posting four points in 12 postseason appearances.

Both Lynch and McEneny join Ara Nazarian (F), Abbott Girduckis (F), Travis Howe (F), Derek Lodermeier (F), Ben Hawerchuk (F), Christopher Brown (F), Craig Martin (F), Vladislav Mikhalchuk (F), Jacob Friend (D), Croix Evingson (D), Jacob Panetta (D), Brandon Fortunato (D) and Charles Williams (G) as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

